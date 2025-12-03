Cavaliers Competing at Toyota US Open Thursday Through Saturday

Cavaliers Competing at Toyota US Open Thursday Through SaturdayCavaliers Competing at Toyota US Open Thursday Through Saturday

Current Cavaliers Jack Aikins and David King will join alums Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh, Alex Walsh and Maxine Parker in competing at the meet featuring top national and international swimmers

AUSTIN, Texas – Two current members of the Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving team will be competing this week at the 2025 Toyota US Open Championships being held Dec. 4-6 in Austin, Texas.

Senior Jack Aikins and sophomore David King will be competing at the event. Cavalier alumnae Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh, Alex Walsh and Maxine Parker are all slated to compete.

There will be A and B Finals for each event. The events are all long course meters.

Prelims begin at 10 a.m. ET each day, with the semifinals and finals occurring in the evening session at 7 pm ET.

HOW TO FOLLOW

  • Prelims stream live on the USA Swimming Network with finals streaming on Peacock
  • Live results will be available on MeetMobile

EVENTS CAVALIERS SCHEDULED TO SWIM

ORDER OF EVENTS

  • Thursday, Dec. 4: 50 Backstroke, 400 Freestyle, 200 IM, 50 Breaststroke, 50 Freestyle
  • Friday, Dec. 5: 100 Butterfly, 400 IM, 100 Breaststroke, 100 Backstroke, 200 Freestyle
  • Saturday, Dec. 6: 800 Freestyle, 50 Butterfly, 200 Backstroke, 200 Breaststroke, 100 Freestyle, 200 Butterfly