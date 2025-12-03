Cavaliers Competing at Toyota US Open Thursday Through Saturday

AUSTIN, Texas – Two current members of the Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving team will be competing this week at the 2025 Toyota US Open Championships being held Dec. 4-6 in Austin, Texas.

Senior Jack Aikins and sophomore David King will be competing at the event. Cavalier alumnae Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh, Alex Walsh and Maxine Parker are all slated to compete.

There will be A and B Finals for each event. The events are all long course meters.

Prelims begin at 10 a.m. ET each day, with the semifinals and finals occurring in the evening session at 7 pm ET.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Prelims stream live on the USA Swimming Network with finals streaming on Peacock

Live results will be available on MeetMobile

EVENTS CAVALIERS SCHEDULED TO SWIM

Jack Aikins: 50 Back, 100 Back, 200 Back, 50 Free, 100 Free

50 Back, 100 Back, 200 Back, 50 Free, 100 Free David King: 50 Back, 100 Back, 200 Back, 100 Free

50 Back, 100 Back, 200 Back, 100 Free Kate Douglass: 50 Free, 100 Free, 100 Breast, 200 Breast, 200 IM

50 Free, 100 Free, 100 Breast, 200 Breast, 200 IM Alex Walsh: 200 IM, 100 Fly, 100 Breast, 200 Breast, 200 Free

200 IM, 100 Fly, 100 Breast, 200 Breast, 200 Free Gretchen Walsh: 50 Free, 100 Free, 50 Fly, 100 Fly

50 Free, 100 Free, 50 Fly, 100 Fly Maxine Parker: 50 Free, 100 Free

ORDER OF EVENTS