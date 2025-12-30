Virginia Inks Transfer Emily Fowler

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia volleyball head coach Shannon Wells announced on Tuesday (Dec. 30) the addition of Emily Fowler (Statesboro, Ga.), a middle blocker from Coastal Carolina.

“We wanted to add some experience to our very young middle block crew and we are very excited to add Emily to this group. She is exactly what we were looking for! A proven winner, scorer, blocker and someone who can lead at a high level,” Wells said. “She has two years of starting experience at a mid-major program that is used to competing and winning against numerous P4 programs. We’re thrilled she chose to spend her final year of eligibility with us at UVA and can’t wait to see her impact when she arrives in January.”

Fowler arrives on Grounds after three seasons with the Chanticleers. She saw action in 60 matches throughout her three-year stint with Coastal Carolina.

During the 2025 season, Fowler earned second team All-Sun Belt honors after ranking eighth in the league with a .312 hitting percentage. She was also one of four players in the conference to record 200 kills and 100 blocks. Fowler also posted nine double-digit kill matches and tallied a career-high 17 kills against ACC for NC State.

As a sophomore in 2024, she led Coastal Carolina with 20 solo blocks and ranked third in total blocks with 61. Offensively, Fowler posted the third-most kills by a Chanticleer with 250 while also accumulating 109 digs on the season.

Fowler prepped at Southeast Bulloch High School, where she was a 3A Region Player of the Year and became the first Southeast Bulloch graduate to play D1 volleyball. She played her club volleyball at OTVA JAX and led the squad to a No. 3 ranking at the AAU Nationals.