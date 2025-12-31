No. 21 Cavaliers Fall in Three-Overtime Thriller

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

BLACKSBURG, Va. — In a heart-stopping ACC men’s basketball game that lasted more than three hours and included 17 ties and 21 lead changes, Virginia appeared to be on the verge of victory several times Wednesday afternoon. When the Cavaliers most needed a stop or a defensive rebound, however, they couldn’t deliver, and Virginia Tech took full advantage before an amped-up New Year's Eve crowd at Cassell Coliseum.

For the first time in a series that started in 1915, UVA and Tech played a three-overtime game. The Hokies dominated the final extra period to secure a 95-85 win over the No. 21 Cavaliers in the ACC opener for both teams.

“It's hard to win on the road,” Virginia head coach Ryan Odom said, “and I thought the crowd was excellent tonight. They did a good job of energizing their team.”

The Wahoos led 55-53 with a minute left in the second half, only to give up a stickback to 6-foot-10, 260-pound freshman Christian Gurdak, who finished with 17 points and 19 rebounds. The Hoos had a chance to win in regulation, but forward Devin Tillis had his shot blocked in the final seconds, and then Tech guard Ben Hammond missed a runner as time expired.

In the first overtime, forward Thijs De Ridder scored inside with 13.9 seconds left to give Virginia a 68-66 lead. Again, though, the Cavaliers couldn’t hold off the Hokies. Gurdak, uncovered in the lane, threw down a dunk with 4.1 seconds remaining to force another overtime.

In the second OT, UVA staged a stunning rally after falling behind 77-73 with seven seconds left. First, guard Malik Thomas hit a 3-pointer to make it 77-76. Then, after Hammond went 1 for 2 from the line, Virginia flawlessly executed a play that gave Thomas room and time to attempt a jumper. His shot missed, but 5-foot-10 Chance Mallory grabbed the ball and put it back in the basket to send the game to a third overtime.

“Chance made a heck of a play,” Odom said. “He just followed the ball, did what he was supposed to do and chased it and was there just in the nick of time.”

After a comeback like that, Mallory said, “you definitely feel like all the momentum is swinging our way, but we didn't execute as we should have and they played a great game. So give it to them.”

The teams were tied at 82-82 with 2:43 left in the third OT, but the Hokies went ahead to stay on a trey by 6-foot-8, 240-pound Amani Hansberry, who finished with 17 points and 15 rebounds. With the home fans in full voice, the Hokies grew stronger as the third overtime went on.

“They were just the tougher team at the end,” De Ridder said.

“It comes down to execution, and they found something they could go to,” said Odom, a former Tech assistant who’s in his first year at Virginia.

Odom said the Cavaliers constantly work on rebounding at the defensive end and playing physically on defense without fouling.

“It all comes back to discipline and just getting to the next play,” Odom said, “and this is a new group that's together, and we don't have that many shared experiences. And so this will certainly be one that hopefully will be beneficial for us.”

The Cavaliers couldn’t stay out of foul trouble, and the Hokies (12-2, 1-0) ended up taking 41 free throws.

“We have to be able to keep people in front of us without fouling,” Mallory said, “and we didn't execute that today.”

The 5-foot-11 Hammond made more free throws (16) than Virginia attempted (15). Hammond missed only twice from the line en route to a career-high 30 points.

“Hammond was the difference in the game,” Odom said.

Virginia’s troubles on the boards also were a factor. Gurdak and Hansberry combined for 15 offensive rebounds, and Tech finished with 22 second-chance points.

Gurdak “did an awesome job of putting pressure on us in and around the basket,” Odom said, “and we've just gotta be better. There's times where we're blocking out and it's getting tipped or whatever.”

The Hoos also struggled at the other end of the court, where they made only 10 of their season-high 45 shots from 3-point range. Overall, Virginia shot only 36% percent from the floor.

Thomas scored a season-high 26 points, and De Ridder added 22. Mallory (11 points) was the only other Cavalier to score in double figures.

"We knew it was going to be hard, really hard," Tech head coach Mike Young said, "and it was just that."

UVA played without guard Jacari White, who’s provided a major spark off the bench this season. White is recovering from wrist surgery, and his absence “hurts them,” Young said. He noted, though, that his team has its “own issues in that regard.”

The Hokies played without two starters and another rotation player Wednesday. That didn’t faze them in the first of the two Commonwealth Clash games in this sport.

“What a quality win that is for my team,” Young said.

The Hoos weren’t as upbeat, of course, but they’ll get another shot at the Hokies before the ACC tournament. In the regular-season finale for both teams, they’ll meet March 7 at John Paul Jones Arena.