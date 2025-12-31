Virginia Hosts Clemson on New Year’s DayVirginia Hosts Clemson on New Year’s Day

Virginia Hosts Clemson on New Year’s Day

The Virginia women’s basketball team is set to open the new year at home against Clemson on Thursday (Jan. 1). Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX). Fans in attendance are encouraged to wear blue for the team’s designated “Blue Out” game.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (10-3, 2-0 ACC) is set to open the new year when it hosts Clemson (10-4, 1-1 ACC) on Thursday (Jan. 1). Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX). Fans in attendance are encouraged to wear blue for the team’s designated “Blue Out” game.  

Tickets Available

  • Single-game tickets and Cav Pass mini plans are on sale for the 2025-26 season. Groups of 20 or more can take advantage of a discounted rate.
  • The Mini Cav Pass Voucher option is available starting at five vouchers for $55 with the option to add more for $11 each. Vouchers may be redeemed 48 hours prior to tip-off for any regular-season home game with the exception of matchups against NC State, Notre Dame and Virginia Tech. Exchanges are online only and must be completed prior to tipoff.

Broadcast Information

  • Thursday’s game be streamed on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) which is available at WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App.
  • The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9-FM/1070-AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Spots mobile app
  • Live statistics will be provided through StatBroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com.

For Openers

  • The Cavaliers are set to host Clemson at John Paul Jones Arena on Thursday (Jan. 1) at 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).
  • Virginia is averaging 78.8 points per game and limiting opposition to 54.9 ppg.
  • The Cavaliers rank No. 2 in NCAA Division I and lead the ACC with 7.7 blocks per game.
  • UVA ranks No. 16 in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with 19.5 assists per game.
  • The Cavaliers are 2-0 in ACC play for the first time since going 5-0 to start conference play in 2017-18.
  • UVA started the 8-1 in ACC play in 2017-18 on its way to a 6th-place finish and as well as its most recent NCAA Tournament berth.
  • Virginia is in its 53rd season of women’s basketball sporting a 1,003-567 (.638) record.

Last Time Out

  • The Cavaliers exploded for a 20-point scoring run in the third quarter to separate from SMU for a 76-52 win at JPJ.
  • Kymora Johnson led the Cavaliers with 17 pts to go with 10 assists and a career-high 6 steals notching her sixth career double-double.
  • Caitlin Weimar recorded a double-double of her own with 13 pts and 12 rebounds while Tabitha Amanze’s 11 pts rounded out a UVA trio in double figures.
  • Virginia dominated down low outscoring SMU 54-22 in the paint while Sa’Myah Smith pulled down a career-high 15 rebounds.
  • Virginia shared the ball well recording 24 assists on 32 made baskets while nine different Cavaliers scored in the game.

Crash the Glass

  • The Cavaliers are fourth in NCAA Division I and lead the ACC in rebounding margin with a mark of 15.9
  • Virginia ranks 20th in Division I and second in the ACC with 16.2 offensive rebounds per game
  • Amanze leads the team with 40 offensive boards on the season while Weimar has pulled down 35.

Dropping Dimes

  • Virginia ranks No. 16 in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with 19.5 assists per game as a team.
  • The Cavaliers have recorded 20+ assists on four occasions this season and posted 18+ assists nine times as a team.
  • Kymora Johnson ranks No. 19 in Division I and No. 2 in the ACC averaging 6.2 assists per game.
  • She has registered at least five assists in 11 of UVA’s 13 games this season
  • She recorded a season-high 10 assists against SMU.

Block Party

  • The Cavaliers rank second in NCAA Division I with 7.7 blocks per game, a mark that leads the ACC
  • The Cavaliers have blocked 10 shots in three different games this season (Howard, UMES, and Morgan St.)
  • Tabitha Amanze leads Virginia with 17 blocks on the season. Six different Cavaliers are up to double-figures in blocks on the season.

Preseason Honors

  • Virginia’s Kymora Johnson and Sa’Myah Smith picked up preseason honors at the conference and national level.
  • Johnson was named to the Wooden Award Watchlist, Naismith Player of the Year Trophy Preseason Watch List, the Nancy Lieberman Preseason Watch List and a first-team All-ACC Selection. She was also ranked No. 15 on ESPN’s preseason top-25 players in women’s college basketball.
  • Smith was named to the Katrina McClain Award Preseason Watch List, which honors the nation’s best power forward.

On the Horizon

  • The Cavaliers will back in action when they travel to Florida State on Jan. 4. Tipoff from the Donald L. Tucker Center is set for 2 p.m.
  • The game will air on ACC Network (ACCN)
  • Fans can also tune in live on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM).