CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (10-3, 2-0 ACC) is set to open the new year when it hosts Clemson (10-4, 1-1 ACC) on Thursday (Jan. 1). Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX). Fans in attendance are encouraged to wear blue for the team’s designated “Blue Out” game.
Tickets Available
- Single-game tickets and Cav Pass mini plans are on sale for the 2025-26 season. Groups of 20 or more can take advantage of a discounted rate.
- The Mini Cav Pass Voucher option is available starting at five vouchers for $55 with the option to add more for $11 each. Vouchers may be redeemed 48 hours prior to tip-off for any regular-season home game with the exception of matchups against NC State, Notre Dame and Virginia Tech. Exchanges are online only and must be completed prior to tipoff.
Broadcast Information
- Thursday’s game be streamed on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) which is available at WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App.
- The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9-FM/1070-AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Spots mobile app
- Live statistics will be provided through StatBroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com.
For Openers
- Virginia is averaging 78.8 points per game and limiting opposition to 54.9 ppg.
- The Cavaliers rank No. 2 in NCAA Division I and lead the ACC with 7.7 blocks per game.
- UVA ranks No. 16 in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with 19.5 assists per game.
- The Cavaliers are 2-0 in ACC play for the first time since going 5-0 to start conference play in 2017-18.
- UVA started the 8-1 in ACC play in 2017-18 on its way to a 6th-place finish and as well as its most recent NCAA Tournament berth.
- Virginia is in its 53rd season of women’s basketball sporting a 1,003-567 (.638) record.
Last Time Out
- The Cavaliers exploded for a 20-point scoring run in the third quarter to separate from SMU for a 76-52 win at JPJ.
- Kymora Johnson led the Cavaliers with 17 pts to go with 10 assists and a career-high 6 steals notching her sixth career double-double.
- Caitlin Weimar recorded a double-double of her own with 13 pts and 12 rebounds while Tabitha Amanze’s 11 pts rounded out a UVA trio in double figures.
- Virginia dominated down low outscoring SMU 54-22 in the paint while Sa’Myah Smith pulled down a career-high 15 rebounds.
- Virginia shared the ball well recording 24 assists on 32 made baskets while nine different Cavaliers scored in the game.
Crash the Glass
- The Cavaliers are fourth in NCAA Division I and lead the ACC in rebounding margin with a mark of 15.9
- Virginia ranks 20th in Division I and second in the ACC with 16.2 offensive rebounds per game
- Amanze leads the team with 40 offensive boards on the season while Weimar has pulled down 35.
Dropping Dimes
- Virginia ranks No. 16 in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with 19.5 assists per game as a team.
- The Cavaliers have recorded 20+ assists on four occasions this season and posted 18+ assists nine times as a team.
- Kymora Johnson ranks No. 19 in Division I and No. 2 in the ACC averaging 6.2 assists per game.
- She has registered at least five assists in 11 of UVA’s 13 games this season
- She recorded a season-high 10 assists against SMU.
Block Party
- The Cavaliers rank second in NCAA Division I with 7.7 blocks per game, a mark that leads the ACC
- The Cavaliers have blocked 10 shots in three different games this season (Howard, UMES, and Morgan St.)
- Tabitha Amanze leads Virginia with 17 blocks on the season. Six different Cavaliers are up to double-figures in blocks on the season.
Preseason Honors
- Virginia’s Kymora Johnson and Sa’Myah Smith picked up preseason honors at the conference and national level.
- Johnson was named to the Wooden Award Watchlist, Naismith Player of the Year Trophy Preseason Watch List, the Nancy Lieberman Preseason Watch List and a first-team All-ACC Selection. She was also ranked No. 15 on ESPN’s preseason top-25 players in women’s college basketball.
- Smith was named to the Katrina McClain Award Preseason Watch List, which honors the nation’s best power forward.
On the Horizon
- The Cavaliers will back in action when they travel to Florida State on Jan. 4. Tipoff from the Donald L. Tucker Center is set for 2 p.m.
- The game will air on ACC Network (ACCN)
- Fans can also tune in live on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM).