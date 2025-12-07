Virginia Downs Bridgeport, East Stroudsburg At Tri-Meet

STROUDSBURG, Pa. – The Virginia wrestling team (5-2) picked up a pair of wins on Sunday (Dec. 7) as the Cavaliers defeated Bridgeport (0-4) and East Stroudsburg (7-1) in a tri-meet hosted by East Stroudsburg.

Virginia shut out both opponents, defeating Bridgeport 56-0 before downing East Stroudsburg 49-0.

NOTING THE HOOS

Virginia improved to 2-0 all-time against East Stroudsburg with the win and 1-0 against Bridgeport as the Cavaliers and Knights met for the first time.

The Hoos recorded four straight pins to open the dual with Bridgeport and six pins in the dual.

Rocco Hayes (125) and Jayce Paridon (149) picked up wins by pin in both duals on the day.

Eight wrestlers saw their first dual action of the season with Kyren Butler, Hayes, Ethan Timar, Paridon, Jack Myers, Macon Ayers, Dylan Newsome and Nick Sanko all picking up victories in their first dual of 2025-26.

With the two victories, head coach Steve Garland picked up his 199th dual win as head coach of the Cavaliers and will hit the 200 mark in his next dual victory.

VIRGINIA 56, BRIDGEPORT 0

125: Rocco Hayes pinned Cristian Mendoza, 2:29 – UVA 6, BP 0

133: Ethan Timar pinned Cristian Mendoza, 1:31 – UVA 12, BP 0

141: Aiden Allen pinned Andres Mendoza, 2:16 – UVA 18, BP 0

149: Jayce Paridon pinned Daniel Mahoney, 1:09 – UVA 24, BP 0

157: Jack Myers dec. Matt Ryan, 5-3 – UVA 27, BP 0

165: Macon Ayers pinned Joshua Alert, 0:39 -UVA 33, BP 0

174: Emmitt Sherlock wins by forfeit – UVA 39, BP 0

184: Dylan Newsome wins by forfeit – UVA 45, BP 0

197: Jack Lesher tech fall Christopher Jeudy, 17-2 (2:41) – UVA 50, BP 0

285: Brenan Morgan pinned Achilles Clark, 0:22 – UVA 56, BP 0

VIRGINIA 49, EAST STROUDSBURG 0

125: Rocco Hayes pinned Brady Carter, 5:40 – UVA 6, ESU 0

133: Aiden Allen tech fall Sean Campbell, 20-5 (5:40) – UVA 11, ESU 0

141: Kyren Butler dec. Joseph Aldrich, 11-4 – UVA 14, ESU 0

149: Jayce Paridon pinned Austin Noe, 0:37 – UVA 20, ESU 0

157: Jack Myers tech fall Gavin Reynolds, 15-0 (1:10) – UVA 25, ESU 0

165: Nick Sanko tech fall Anthony Lawrence, 20-2 (6:31) – UVA 30, ESU 0

174: Emmitt Sherlock tech fall Brendan Ridge, 15-0 (4:05) – UVA 35, ESU 0

184: Griffin Gammell major dec. Luke Ciampa, 13-5 – UVA 39, ESU 0

197: Jack Lesher wins by forfeit – UVA 45, ESU 0

285: Brenan Morgan major dec. Ajay Hiller, 14-4 – UVA 49, ESU 0