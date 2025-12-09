Hoos See Gator Bowl as ‘Tremendous Opportunity’

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The TaxSlayer Gator Bowl matches two football programs looking to make history in Jacksonville, Fla.

Virginia fielded its first varsity team in 1888. Since then, the Wahoos have had two 10-win seasons. The first was in 1989, when they finished 10-3. The Hoos are 10-3 again this year, so a season-ending win would give them a program-record 11th victory.

“I want that 11th,” UVA head coach Tony Elliott said Saturday night in Charlotte, N.C., after his team’s overtime loss to Duke in the ACC championship game. “I think everybody in that locker room wants that 11th.”

In the 81st annual Gator Bowl, UVA will meet Missouri on Dec. 27 at EverBank Stadium, home of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars. The game will air at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

Like Virginia, Missouri (8-4) has ample motivation, head coach Eli Drinkwitz said on a Zoom media availability with Elliott on Tuesday morning. With a victory in Jacksonville, the Tigers would finish with at least nine wins for the third straight season, a program record, and they’d finish nationally ranked for the third consecutive season, another first.

In the latest Associated Press rankings, Virginia is No. 20 and Mizzou is No. 25.

This will be the fifth year in a row Missouri plays in a bowl game. For Cavaliers, it will be their first appearance since 2019, when they lost to Florida in the Orange Bowl. Picked to finish 14th in the 17-team ACC this season, they ended the regular season in sole possession of first place.

“We’re so grateful to have this opportunity,” said Elliott, who’s in his fourth season at UVA. “This program has been working hard over the last several years to get to the postseason. And we’re so excited to be in Jacksonville. It holds a special place in my heart. My first bowl game as a college player was the Gator Bowl.”

That was on Jan. 1, 2001, when Elliott was a wide receiver at Clemson. Virginia Tech defeated Clemson 41-20 that day.

“Now, hopefully we have a different outcome, because they got after us pretty good in that game,” Elliott said, laughing. “But it’s been a long time coming for this program.”

In 2020, the Cavaliers were bowl-eligible but, after playing under strict COVID-19 protocols during the regular season, chose not to pursue an invitation. In 2021, COVID-19 issues on the team forced UVA to withdraw from the Fenway Bowl.

The Hoos finished 3-7 in 2022, 3-9 in 2023 and 5-7 last season.

“I’m not used to sitting home for Christmas, and the last three years I’ve been home at Christmas,” Elliott said. “And so, man, we’re excited to be in this building preparing for a bowl game.”