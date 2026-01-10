Cagle Signs Contract With Sweden’s Vittsjö GIK

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Maggie Cagle, a senior forward with the Virginia women’s soccer team, has signed a professional contract with Vittsjö GIK it was announced by the club. Vittsjö GIK competes in OBOS Damallsvenskan which is the highest division of professional women’s soccer in Sweden.



An All-ACC second-team selection and an All-Region third-team selection, Cagle tied for the team lead in goals with 11 on the year and added a team-leading six assists. Three of Cagle’s strikes were game winners, including twice against Penn State this season as she hit the decisive goal to send Virginia to the Round of 16 in the NCAA Tournament. Her game winner against Penn State in the regular season came 82 seconds into the game, the 13th fastest goal scored in program history.



For her career with the Cavaliers, Cagle tallied 30 goals and 30 assists with 12 game-winning goals and 13 game-winning assists. Her 30 assists is eighth all-time at Virginia. She was a four-time All-ACC selection and a two-time All-Region selection by the United Soccer Coaches.



Cagle helped Virginia advance to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament as a freshman in 2022. She helped the 2025 squad achieve a No. 1 ranking in the regular season and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament as the Cavaliers advanced to the Round of 16.



FROM HEAD COACH STEVE SWANSON

“We are very excited for Maggie as it has always been her dream to play overseas. She has worked extremely hard over the past four years to get to this next level, and we are confident she will add so much to her new team Vittsjö the same way she has done for our team here at Virginia.”