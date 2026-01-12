Romi Levy to Join Coach Mox Radio Show on Monday, Jan. 12

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Coach Mox Radio Show featuring live interviews with head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton and student athlete returns Monday (Jan. 12) at Matchbox restaurant (2055 Bond Street). The weekly program hosted by Luke Neer will air from 6-7 p.m. on 98.9-FM/1070-AM WINA.

Fans are encouraged to attend the show in person at Matchbox and will also have the opportunity to submit questions by tagging the team’s official X account @UVAWomensHoops.

Tuesday’s show will feature graduate student, guard Romi Levy. A 6-3 transfer from USF, Levy has started 16 games this season while averaging 8.4 points 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Her triple double (14 pts, 12 reb, 10 ast) against Longwood (Nov. 20) marked the fourth in program history. The Cavaliers travel to Duke on Jan. 15, tipoff from Cameron Indoor Stadium is set for 8 p.m. on ACC Network.

2026 Coach Mox Radio Show Schedule