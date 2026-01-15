No. 14 Virginia Hosts Doubleheader Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 14 Virginia women’s tennis team (1-0) is back at home on Thursday (Jan. 15) to take on UNC Greensboro (0-0) on the indoor courts of the Boar’s Head Resort in Charlottesville, Va.

The Cavaliers and the Spartans will compete in a doubleheader, with the first match beginning at 11 a.m. and the second at 5 p.m.

FAN INFORMATION

Live streaming and live scoring will be available for the matches.

Admission is free.

VIRGINIA NOTES

The Cavaliers began the spring season ranked No. 14 in the ITA Team Rankings.

In its opening match of the season on Tuesday (Jan. 13), Virginia swept the Richmond Spiders. All but one match was won in straight sets.

Freshman Katie Rolls made her dual match debut, winning in straight sets on court five.

NOTES ON UNCG

Virginia is 1-0 all-time against UNCG.

