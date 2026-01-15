No. 14 Virginia Hosts Doubleheader Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 14 Virginia women’s tennis team (1-0) is back at home on Thursday (Jan. 15) to take on UNC Greensboro (0-0) on the indoor courts of the Boar’s Head Resort in Charlottesville, Va.
The Cavaliers and the Spartans will compete in a doubleheader, with the first match beginning at 11 a.m. and the second at 5 p.m.
FAN INFORMATION
- Live streaming and live scoring will be available for the matches.
- Admission is free.
VIRGINIA NOTES
- The Cavaliers began the spring season ranked No. 14 in the ITA Team Rankings.
- In its opening match of the season on Tuesday (Jan. 13), Virginia swept the Richmond Spiders. All but one match was won in straight sets.
- Freshman Katie Rolls made her dual match debut, winning in straight sets on court five.
NOTES ON UNCG
- Virginia is 1-0 all-time against UNCG.
UP NEXT
- The Cavaliers travel to take on No. 3 North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Monday (Jan. 19) at 1 p.m.