Olivia McLucas/Virginia Sports

In AJ Gracia, Virginia's baseball team has one of the nation's top outfielders. Gracia, a junior from Monroe, N.J., is one of the players who followed head coach Chris Pollard from Duke to UVA last summer.

Jan 15, 2026
