No. 6 Virginia To Take on Tufts, Drexel This Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 6 Virginia women's squash team (6-3) will travel for two road matches this weekend. The Cavaliers play No. 11 Tufts at The St. James in Springfield, Va., on Saturday (Jan. 17) at 1 p.m. Virginia then takes on No. 9 Drexel in Philadelphia on Sunday (Jan. 18) at 11:30 a.m.
HOW TO FOLLOW
- Live scoring and live streaming will be available for the matches.
- The Tufts match will be a three-court system and the Drexel match will be a five-court system.
LIVE STREAMING LINKS
- Tufts (All Courts)
- Drexel Court 3 (Numbers 7-8)
- Drexel Court 4 (Numbers 3-4)
- Drexel Court 5 (Numbers 1-2)
- Drexel Court 6 (Numbers 5-6)
- Drexel Court 7 (Numbers 9-10)
CAVALIER NOTES
- Virginia opens conference play with its match against Drexel. The Cavaliers finished as Mid-Atlantic Team Runners-Up following the 2024-25 season.
- Virginia is 4-7 in the all-time series against Drexel, owning a four-match win streak dating to 2023.
- Virginia is 2-0 in the all-time series against Tufts. The last meeting was an 8-1 win in the first round of the 2025 CSA Team Championships.
UP NEXT
- Members of the team will travel to New York to compete in the CSA Individual Championships being held next Friday through Wednesday (Jan. 23-27).