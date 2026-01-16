No. 6 Virginia To Take on Tufts, Drexel This Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 6 Virginia women's squash team (6-3) will travel for two road matches this weekend. The Cavaliers play No. 11 Tufts at The St. James in Springfield, Va., on Saturday (Jan. 17) at 1 p.m. Virginia then takes on No. 9 Drexel in Philadelphia on Sunday (Jan. 18) at 11:30 a.m.

Live scoring and live streaming will be available for the matches.

The Tufts match will be a three-court system and the Drexel match will be a five-court system.

Virginia opens conference play with its match against Drexel. The Cavaliers finished as Mid-Atlantic Team Runners-Up following the 2024-25 season.

Virginia is 4-7 in the all-time series against Drexel, owning a four-match win streak dating to 2023.

Virginia is 2-0 in the all-time series against Tufts. The last meeting was an 8-1 win in the first round of the 2025 CSA Team Championships.

