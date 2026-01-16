Single-Day Tickets Available for 2026 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championships

ALL-SESSION TICKETS

All-session tickets are the most reliable way to guarantee the best available seat at the lowest price.

ALL-SESSION PARKING

All-session parking passes for lots closest to Scott Stadium are also on sale now. There are two all-session parking options:

Tier 1 – Navy: $130 (all-session)

Tier 2 – Orange: $110 (all-session)

ALL-SESSION GROUP TICKETS

Group tickets are available for parties of 20 or more and include a discount on all-session pricing. Group tickets range from $50-$130 per ticket ($10 off the standard rate). Each group of 20 or more will also receive an exclusive welcome message that will play on the video board during Championship Weekend. Additional group experiences will be announced at a later date. Fans interested in reserving group seating or receiving more information should contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at (434) 924-8821.

PRESIDENT’S BOX

All-session tickets for the President’s Box at Scott Stadium are available for $800, with pricing consistent for all ages. In addition to a premier lower-level view from midfield, the climate-controlled President’s Box offers an all-inclusive club space featuring beer, wine, soft drinks, water and a gameday buffet experience. Premium liquor selections will also be available for purchase. Parking is not included with President’s Box tickets.

SUITES

All-session suites at Scott Stadium, which provide a private, premium viewing experience, are available for $10,500 or $12,500. Each suite includes 24 or 28 tickets and four parking passes in the Scott Stadium South Garage, with food and beverage service available for purchase. Fans interested in reserving a suite for Championship Weekend should email vafweb@virginia.edu to be added to the priority wait list.

PREMIUM TAILGATES

Virginia Athletics, in partnership with REVELXP, is proud to offer all-session and single-day premium tailgating packages for lacrosse fans. Tailgates will be located in multiple prime spaces, only steps away from Scott Stadium. This full-service experience provides end-to-end management of gameday logistics, including setup, equipment, and clean-up. Tailgates are on sale now and available while space lasts. Tailgates are on sale now and available while space remains. For more information or to reserve your spot, visit REVELXP.com or contact us at 434-300-5217 or virginia@revelxp.com.