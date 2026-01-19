CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia baseball team is ranked No. 14 in the 2026 Baseball America Preseason Poll that was announced on Monday (Jan. 19).

In total, UVA is one of seven ACC squads to land in the Preseason Top 25 and is the fourth-highest ranked team in the league behind No. 4 Georgia Tech, No. 7 North Carolina and No. 12 Florida State.

The Cavaliers are slated to play 12 regular season games against ranked teams in the Baseball America Preseason Top 25, highlighted by a duo of home series with No. 12 Florida State and No. 20 Clemson.

UCLA sits atop the poll with LSU, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Auburn, Georgia, North Carolina, Texas, TCU and Arkansas.

Headlined by Preseason All-Americans Eric Becker and AJ Gracia, the Chris Pollard Era of Virginia Baseball begins on Friday, Feb. 13, against Wagner.

Virginia 2026 Preseason Rankings

Perfect Game – No. 14

D1 Baseball – NR

Baseball America – No. 14