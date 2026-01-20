Caitlin Weimar to Join Coach Mox Radio Show on Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Coach Mox Radio Show featuring live interviews with head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton and student athlete returns Monday (Jan. 20) at Matchbox restaurant (2055 Bond Street). The weekly program hosted by Luke Neer will air from 6-7 p.m. on 98.9-FM/1070-AM WINA.

Fans are encouraged to attend the show in person at Matchbox and will also have the opportunity to submit questions by tagging the team’s official X account @UVAWomensHoops.

Tuesday’s show will feature senior forward, Caitlin Weimar. A 6-4 transfer from NC State, Weimar has made 18 appearances and four starts this season while averaging 6.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. The Cavaliers host Pitt on Thursday (Jan. 22) at 7 p.m. and will celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day when they host NC State on Sunday (Jan. 25) at 12 p.m.

2026 Coach Mox Radio Show Schedule