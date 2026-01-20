Gracia Named Preseason All-American By D1Baseball

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia baseball’s AJ Gracia was named a First Team Preseason All-American by D1Baseball when the publication announced its selections on Tuesday (Jan. 20).

Gracia, who played the 2025 season at Duke, started all 60 games for the Blue Devils. The outfielder batted .293 (63-for-215) with ten doubles, one triple, 15 home runs and 54 RBIs. In his final campaign with the Blue Devils, he set the program record for walks in a season with 57.

Before arriving on Grounds, Gracia was named to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team that competed in the 45th USA vs. Japan All-Star Series over the summer.

Headlined by Gracia, a two-time Preseason All-American, the Chris Pollard Era of Virginia Baseball begins on Friday, Feb. 13, against Wagner.

UVA Preseason All-Americans

OF AJ Gracia – D1 Baseball (First Team), Perfect Game (Second Team)

INF Eric Becker – Perfect Game (Second Team)