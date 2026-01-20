Schroter, Millon Tabbed Preseason All-Americans by USA Lacrosse

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia’s John Schroter and McCabe Millon have earned preseason All-America recognition, USA Lacrosse announced Monday (Jan. 20). Schroter was named a second-team preseason All-American, while Millon earned honorable mention honors.

Schroter looks to build on an impressive 2025 campaign in which he garnered second-team All-America and All-ACC recognition. He appeared in all 14 games last season, consistently drawing the assignment of defending opponents’ top attackman. Schroter finished the year with 22 ground balls and 17 caused turnovers.

Millon, ranked No. 22 on Inside Lacrosse’s preseason Top 50 players list, also appeared in all 14 games a season ago. He led Virginia with 27 assists and ranked second on the team with 50 points. Millon was one of only seven ACC players to record at least 50 points, and his 1.93 assists-per-game average tied for second in the conference.

Ranked No. 13 in the USA Lacrosse preseason poll, Virginia opens the 2026 season at home against Colgate on Sunday, Feb. 8. Opening faceoff from Klöckner Stadium is scheduled for noon.

