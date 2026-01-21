Jaelyn Cunningham Joins Virginia Women’s Soccer Staff

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia women’s soccer head coach Steve Swanson announced the addition of Jaelyn Cunningham to the staff as goalkeeper coach on Monday (Jan. 19). Cunningham brings experience across multiple levels of women’s soccer, including a stint as the goalkeepers coach at Harvard this past season.



“We could not be more excited to add Jaelyn to our staff,” Swanson said. “She is a rising star in college coaching, especially the way she works with and developing goalkeepers. Not only is she an excellent coach with strong communication skills, but she is an even better person and leader. She is a great fit for our culture and will add so much to our staff moving forward.”



“I’m grateful for the opportunity to join the staff who are well respected not only as great coaches, but as great human beings,” Cunningham said. “Their ability to develop players who compete at the highest level while genuinely investing in players growth as people is what makes this program and this staff special. I’m thankful to my mentors who have guided me along the way, and I’m excited to get started.”



Cunningham joins the staff after the departure of Sam Raper for a position with Bay Area FC in the National Women’s Soccer League. Raper had served as the goalkeeper coach for the Cavaliers the previous four seasons.



“Almost every year for the past three years, the professional ranks have come for Sam and each year we managed to keep him in Charlottesville. This opportunity with Bay Area FC proved too good to pass up. We obviously are very sad to see Sam go, but we are excited for him and what this opportunity means for him and his family. He did an incredible job here at Virginia and we wish him nothing but great success in the future.”



“"Thank you to the coaching staff, support staff and players for welcoming me and my family with open arms, four years ago” Raper said. “My time at UVA has been made special by the dedication and commitment of each and every student-athlete I have had the honor of coaching over the past four seasons. Your desire to learn has allowed me to grow to lengths I did not believe would be possible. My family and I will forever be grateful for the love and support you and your families have shown to us throughout our time in Charlottesville. We look forward to watching and supporting each of you through the rest of your soccer careers and onwards. Go Hoos!"



Cunningham takes over the role after spending last season at Harvard where she coached goalkeeper Rhiannon Stewart and defender August Hunter to All-Ivy honors. Defender Jasmine Leshnick also earned All-Ivy honorable mention honors.



Prior to Harvard, Cunningham spent two seasons as the goalkeeper coach at Houston as the Cougars transitioned from the American Conference into the Big 12. In 2024, the keeping staff ranked fourth in the Big 12 in saves and led the league in saves per game (5.94) match. In 2023, her first season with the Cougars, she led a group of keepers that finished atop the Big 12 in saves, while starting keeper Olivia Dietrich led the conference in saves per game (4.75) and third in the Big 12 with 76 saves on the year.



Cunningham spent two seasons as the goalkeeper coach and recruiting coordinator for two years at Toledo, coaching the Rockets in the 2021 and 2022 seasons. At Toledo, she coached defender McKenna Shultz to 2021 MAC Freshman of the Year and second team All-MAC honors. That 2021 squad set the program record for fewest goals allowed in a regular season and keeper Emma Boutorwick set the program’s single-season record for goal against average (.758) and tied for fourth nationally in shutout ranking.



In 2020, Cunningham served as the goalkeeper coach at Queens University of Charlotte, helping the Lions to the finals of the South Atlantic Conference tournament. She also coached Erica Turner to first-team All-SAC honors.



As a player, Cunningham was a three-year starter at Illinois and earned All-Big 10 honors in 2018. She finished her career ranked second in program history for most saves in a season with 106 saves in the 2017 season as a sophomore.



Cunningham also played in the professional ranks, spending the 2018 season with the Seattle Sounders Women before joining the Chicago Red Stars for the 2019 season and the Orlando Pride in 2020.





