Virginia Set to Host Pitt at JPJ Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (13-5, 5-2 ACC) is set to host Pittsburgh (8-12, 1-6 ACC) on Thursday (Jan. 22). Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).

Broadcast Information

Thursday’s game will stream on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) which is available at WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App.

The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9-FM/1070-AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Spots mobile app

Live statistics will be provided through StatBroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com.

For Openers

Virginia is averaging 76.1 points per game and limiting opposition to 59.3 ppg.

The Cavaliers lead NCAA Division I with 8.2 blocks per game.

UVA ranks No. 16 in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with 18.7 assists per game.

Virginia is in its 53rd season of women’s basketball sporting a 1,006-569 (.638) record.

Series History

The Cavaliers lead the all-time series with Pitt by a margin of 9-7

UVA swept a pair of meetings with the Panthers in 2024-25

In last season’s meeting at Petersen Events Center, Kymora Johnson recorded the program’s third triple double (20 pts, 11 reb, 11 ast) in an 80-67 win.

Virginia would later defeat Pitt in the first round of the 2025 ACC Tournament

The Cavaliers are 5-3 against Pitt when playing on their home floor.

Last Time Against the Panthers

The 10 th -seeded Cavaliers used a 19-0 scoring run in the second quarter to cruise to a 64-50 win over the 15 th -seeded Panthers in the 2025 ACC Tournament at First Horizon Coliseum (3/5/25).

-seeded Cavaliers used a 19-0 scoring run in the second quarter to cruise to a 64-50 win over the 15 -seeded Panthers in the 2025 ACC Tournament at First Horizon Coliseum (3/5/25). Kymora Johnson led the way with 17 points while dishing out seven assists

Latasha Lattimore recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 assists while blocking six shots and recording five steals

Breona Hurd went for 15 points and seven rebounds while Paris Clark netted 11 points and dished eight assists

Virginia shot 59 percent from the floor in the second half and limited Pitt to 23 percent for the game.

Last Time Out

The Cavaliers suffered a 65-58 defeat to Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Thursday night (Jan. 15)

The Cavaliers erased a 13-point deficit in the third quarter and led by as many as six points in the fourth.

Tabitha Amanze (20 pts, 5 reb, 4 blk) recorded her second 20-pt game of the season while going a perfect 8-for-8 from the free-throw line.

Johnson (13 pts) and Sa’Myah Smith (10 pts, 7 reb) rounded out a trio of Cavaliers in double figures.

Duke’s Toby Fournier led all scorers with 25 points and pulled down nine rebounds

Block Party

The Cavaliers have blocked at least 10 shots in four different games this season (Georgia Tech, FSU, Howard, UMES, and Morgan St.)

Tabitha Amanze leads Virginia with 32 blocks on the season. Eight different Cavaliers are up to double-figures in blocks on the season.

Caitlin Weimar blocked six shots in the first half at Georgia Tech, one shy of her career-high.

Crash the Glass

The Cavaliers are third in NCAA Division I and lead the ACC in rebounding margin with a mark of 13.0

Virginia ranks 26th in Division I and second in the ACC with 15.3 offensive rebounds per game

Amanze leads the team with 54 offensive boards on the season while Weimar has pulled down 52.

Dropping Dimes

Virginia ranks No. 16 in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with 18.7 assists per game as a team.

The Cavaliers have recorded 20+ assists on five occasions this season and posted 18+ assists 11 times as a team.

Kymora Johnson ranks No. 15 in Division I and leads the ACC averaging 6.2 assists per game.

She has registered at least five assists in 15 of UVA’s 18 games this season

She recorded a season-high 11 assists against FSU.

Preseason Honors

Virginia’s Kymora Johnson and Sa’Myah Smith picked up preseason honors at the conference and national level.

Johnson was named to the Wooden Award Watchlist, Naismith Player of the Year Trophy Preseason Watch List, the Nancy Lieberman Preseason Watch List and a first-team All-ACC Selection. She was also ranked No. 15 on ESPN’s preseason top-25 players in women’s college basketball.

Smith was named to the Katrina McClain Award Preseason Watch List, which honors the nation’s best power forward.

On the Horizon