Virginia Set to Host Pitt at JPJ Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (13-5, 5-2 ACC) is set to host Pittsburgh (8-12, 1-6 ACC) on Thursday (Jan. 22). Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).
Broadcast Information
- Thursday’s game will stream on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) which is available at WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App.
- The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9-FM/1070-AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Spots mobile app
- Live statistics will be provided through StatBroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com.
For Openers
- Virginia is averaging 76.1 points per game and limiting opposition to 59.3 ppg.
- The Cavaliers lead NCAA Division I with 8.2 blocks per game.
- UVA ranks No. 16 in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with 18.7 assists per game.
- Virginia is in its 53rd season of women’s basketball sporting a 1,006-569 (.638) record.
Series History
- The Cavaliers lead the all-time series with Pitt by a margin of 9-7
- UVA swept a pair of meetings with the Panthers in 2024-25
- In last season’s meeting at Petersen Events Center, Kymora Johnson recorded the program’s third triple double (20 pts, 11 reb, 11 ast) in an 80-67 win.
- Virginia would later defeat Pitt in the first round of the 2025 ACC Tournament
- The Cavaliers are 5-3 against Pitt when playing on their home floor.
Last Time Against the Panthers
- The 10th-seeded Cavaliers used a 19-0 scoring run in the second quarter to cruise to a 64-50 win over the 15th-seeded Panthers in the 2025 ACC Tournament at First Horizon Coliseum (3/5/25).
- Kymora Johnson led the way with 17 points while dishing out seven assists
- Latasha Lattimore recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 assists while blocking six shots and recording five steals
- Breona Hurd went for 15 points and seven rebounds while Paris Clark netted 11 points and dished eight assists
- Virginia shot 59 percent from the floor in the second half and limited Pitt to 23 percent for the game.
Last Time Out
- The Cavaliers suffered a 65-58 defeat to Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Thursday night (Jan. 15)
- The Cavaliers erased a 13-point deficit in the third quarter and led by as many as six points in the fourth.
- Tabitha Amanze (20 pts, 5 reb, 4 blk) recorded her second 20-pt game of the season while going a perfect 8-for-8 from the free-throw line.
- Johnson (13 pts) and Sa’Myah Smith (10 pts, 7 reb) rounded out a trio of Cavaliers in double figures.
- Duke’s Toby Fournier led all scorers with 25 points and pulled down nine rebounds
Block Party
- The Cavaliers have blocked at least 10 shots in four different games this season (Georgia Tech, FSU, Howard, UMES, and Morgan St.)
- Tabitha Amanze leads Virginia with 32 blocks on the season. Eight different Cavaliers are up to double-figures in blocks on the season.
- Caitlin Weimar blocked six shots in the first half at Georgia Tech, one shy of her career-high.
Crash the Glass
- The Cavaliers are third in NCAA Division I and lead the ACC in rebounding margin with a mark of 13.0
- Virginia ranks 26th in Division I and second in the ACC with 15.3 offensive rebounds per game
- Amanze leads the team with 54 offensive boards on the season while Weimar has pulled down 52.
Dropping Dimes
- Virginia ranks No. 16 in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with 18.7 assists per game as a team.
- The Cavaliers have recorded 20+ assists on five occasions this season and posted 18+ assists 11 times as a team.
- Kymora Johnson ranks No. 15 in Division I and leads the ACC averaging 6.2 assists per game.
- She has registered at least five assists in 15 of UVA’s 18 games this season
- She recorded a season-high 11 assists against FSU.
Preseason Honors
- Virginia’s Kymora Johnson and Sa’Myah Smith picked up preseason honors at the conference and national level.
- Johnson was named to the Wooden Award Watchlist, Naismith Player of the Year Trophy Preseason Watch List, the Nancy Lieberman Preseason Watch List and a first-team All-ACC Selection. She was also ranked No. 15 on ESPN’s preseason top-25 players in women’s college basketball.
- Smith was named to the Katrina McClain Award Preseason Watch List, which honors the nation’s best power forward.
On the Horizon
- The Cavaliers will back in action when they host to NC State on Jan. 25. Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 12 p.m.
- Virginia will honor its women’s sport programs during its celebration of National Girls and Women in Sports Day.
- The game will stream on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).
- Fans can also tune in live on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM).