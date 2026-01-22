UVA-UNC Game Time Moved to Noon and Bennett Court Dedication Postponed

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Due to the forecast of a winter storm hitting the Mid-Atlantic region this weekend, the University of Virginia’s men’s basketball game vs. North Carolina on Saturday (Jan. 24) will tip off at noon instead of 2 p.m. as previously scheduled. The game will be televised on ESPN2 and broadcast on ESPN Radio and the Virginia Sports Radio Network.

In addition, the Tony Bennett court dedication has been postponed and rescheduled for the men’s basketball home game against Miami on Saturday, Feb. 21 at John Paul Jones Arena.

The UVA-UNC game is sold out, but fans can still secure tickets at SeatGeek.com, the Official Fan-to-Fan Ticket Marketplace for Virginia Athletics.

UVA Athletics is continuing to monitor weather conditions regarding Sunday’s women’s basketball game vs. NC State.

