Four UVA Head Coaches Ink Contract Extensions

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – University of Virginia Athletics announced today (Jan. 23) contract extensions for head coaches Mark Allen (squash), Steve Garland (wrestling), Ole Keusgen (field hockey) and Shannon Wells (volleyball).

Mark Allen, Men’s and Women’s Squash

Allen, who has been extended to June 29, 2030, has served as the head coach of the Virginia men’s and women’s squash teams since the program was elevated to a varsity sport in 2017. The three-time MASC Coach of the Year has taken his fledgling program into national prominence, earning top-five rankings for both the men’s and women’s teams and five conference titles. Allen has also prioritized player development, with his student-athletes earning 16 All-America honors, six conference player of the year awards and five conference rookie of the year honors. He has also had a finalist for the prestigious Skillman Award on the men’s side and two Betty Richey Award finalists for the women, the highest annual honor bestowed by the Collegiate Squash Association.

Steve Garland, Wrestling

An All-American and NCAA finalist for the Cavaliers as a student-athlete, Steve Garland returned to his alma mater to take the helm of the Virginia wrestling program prior to the 2006-07 season. In his 20 seasons, he has become the winningest coach in program history and passed the mark of 200 career victories in dual competition earlier this season. He has coached wrestlers to 22 individual ACC Champions, 14 All-America honors and a pair of NCAA finalists. Garland also coached Virginia to a pair of ACC Championships in 2010 and 2015. Garland’s contract was extended to April 30, 2029.

Ole Keusgen, Field Hockey

Keusgen inked his extension to Dec. 31, 2030. After serving as an assistant coach for nearly a decade, Keusgen was named head coach of the UVA field hockey team in 2023. During his time at Virginia, the Cavaliers have made the NCAA tournament nine times, including twice advancing to the NCAA semifinals (2019 and 2023), won the ACC regular-season title in 2017, tied for the ACC regular-season title in 2025, and won the ACC tournament championship in 2016, the only ACC title in program history. Keusgen has coached players to All-America status 20 times, including 11 first-team selections, with 47 All-Region recognitions and 32 All-ACC honors. As of Oct. 28, Keusgen owns a record of 31-8 and 12-3 in mark ACC play at UVA.

Shannon Wells, Volleyball

In her five seasons at the helm of Virginia Volleyball, Wells has presided over the program’s modern renaissance that was highlighted by the Cavaliers’ first postseason appearance since 1999. Since arriving in Charlottesville, Wells has energized the UVA Volleyball fan base as the program finished in the top 10 in average attendance among all ACC teams in both the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Virginia student-athletes have also excelled in the classroom and in the community. Virginia earned three straight AVCA Team Academic Award honors (2023-25). Additionally, UVA volleyball student-athletes have earned All-ACC Academic honors a combined 33 times under Wells, including a program-record 12 recipients in 2022. Wells’ contract was extended to Jan. 31, 2030.