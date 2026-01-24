No. 14 Virginia Qualifies for ITA National Team Indoor Championship

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 14 Virginia women’s tennis team (5-1) beat No. 20 USC 4-0 in the ITA Kickoff Weekend Championship match on Saturday (Jan. 24) at the Boar's Head Sports Club.



With the win, the Cavaliers qualify for the ITA Indoor Team National Championship being held February 6-10 in Champaign or Evanston, Ill. Seedings and matchups will be announced the week of the tournament.



Head Coach Sara O'Leary notched her 200th career win with the afternoon's victory.

In doubles, No. 9 Melodie Collard and Vivian Yang topped No. 6 Lily Fairclough and Daniela Borruel 6-1 on the top court to kick off the afternoon. No. 10 Annabelle Xu and Martina Genis Salas followed with a 6-1 victory on court two to secure the doubles point for the Cavaliers.

Virginia's lead grew to 2-0 after freshman Kaitlyn Rolls cruised to a 6-2, 6-0 victory on court six to begin singles play.

No. 125 Isabelle Lacy won a thriller on court four to put the Hoos up 3-0. After taking the first set 7-5, Lacy battled to a 6-6 tiebreaker. With the tiebreaker tied at six apiece, a simultaneous ace and point penalty earned Lacy the win.



No. 30 Vivian Yang clinched the match victory with her 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 win over No. 12 Emma Charney on the top court.

UP NEXT

The Cavaliers are on the road next weekend, taking on Michigan in Ann Arbor on Friday (Jan. 30) and Ohio State in Columbus on Sunday (Feb. 1).

#14 UVA 4, #20 USC 0

Singles competition

1. #30 Vivian Yang (VA) def. #12 Emma Charney (USC) 6-4, 2-6, 6-3

2. #20 Annabelle Xu (VA) vs. #16 Jana Hossam (USC) 7-6 (9-7), 4-4 UF

3. #52 Martina Genis Salas (VA) vs. #95 Immi Haddad (USC) 2-6, 6-4, 3-5 UF

4. #125 Isabelle Lacy (VA) def. #62 Eugenia Menendez (USC) 7-5, 7-6 (8-6)

5. Melodie Collard (VA) vs. #74 Krishna Mahendran (USC) 6-3, 4-6, 3-2 UF

6. Katie Rolls (VA) def. Lily Fairclough (USC) 6-2, 6-0

Doubles competition

1. #9 Melodie Collard/Vivian Yang (VA) def. #6 Lily Fairclough/Daniela Borruel (USC) 6-1

2. #10 Annabelle Xu/Martina Genis Salas (VA) def. #51 Jana Hossam/Krishna Mahendran (USC) 6-1

3. Meggie Navarro/Isabelle Lacy (VA) vs. Eugenia Menendez/Emma Charney (USC) 3-5 UF

Order of finish: Doubles (1,2); Singles (6,4,1)

T-3:10 A-94