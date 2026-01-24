No. 2 Virginia Qualifies for ITA National Team Indoor Championship

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 2 Virginia men’s tennis team (4-0) defeated Michigan 4-0 in the ITA Kickoff Weekend Championship match on Saturday (Jan. 24) at the Boar's Head Sports Club.

With the win, the Cavaliers qualify for the ITA Indoor Team National Championship being held February 13-17 in Dallas or Waco, Texas. Seedings and matchups will be announced the week of the tournament.

Junior Dylan Dietrich and sophomore Stiles Brockett recorded the first win of the morning with their 6-1 victory on doubles court two. Senior Måns Dahlberg and sophomore Jangjun Kim clinched the doubles point for the Cavaliers with a 6-4 win on the top doubles court over No. 7 pair Max Dahlin and Bjorn Swenson.

No. 16 Dylan Dietrich picked up the first singles point for Virginia. He was leading 6-3, 3-1 on the top court when his opponent retired. Dahlberg cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 victory on court five to extend the Hoos' lead to 3-0. Virginia clinched the victory with Kim's 6-0, 7-5 win on court four.

UP NEXT

The undefeated Cavaliers are at home again next weekend, hosting No. 13 Columbia on Friday (Jan. 30) and Vanderbilt on Sunday (Feb. 1).

#2 Virginia 4, Michigan 0

Singles competition

1. #16 Dylan Dietrich (VA) def. #7 Max Dahlin (MICH) 6-3, 3-1 RET

2. #29 Keegan Rice (VA) vs. Bjorn Swenson (MICH) 7-5, 1-1 UF

3. Andres Santamarta Roig (VA) vs. Nicholas Steiglehner (MICH) 6-3, 1-6 UF

4. Jangjun Kim (VA) def. #123 Mert Oral (MICH) 6-0, 7-5

5. Mans Dahlberg (VA) def. Arnav Bhandari (MICH) 6-1, 6-0

6. Stiles Brockett (VA) vs. Pierce Shaya (MICH) 6-3, 5-4 UF

Doubles competition

1. Mans Dahlberg/Jangjun Kim (VA) def. #7 Max Dahlin/Bjorn Swenson (MICH) 6-4

2. Dylan Dietrich/Stiles Brockett (VA) def. Mert Oral/Arnav Bhandari (MICH) 6-1

3. Andres Santamarta Roig/Keegan Rice (VA) vs. Pierce Shaya/Nicholas Steiglehner (MICH) 5-4 UF

Order of finish: Doubles (2,1); Singles (1,5,4)

T-2:20 A-79