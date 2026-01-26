Coach Mox Radio Show to Air Remotely, Features Danelle Arigbabu

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Coach Mox Radio Show featuring live interviews with head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton and student athlete returns Monday (Jan. 26). The weekly program hosted by Luke Neer will air from 6-7 p.m. on 98.9-FM/1070-AM WINA.

Due to inclement weather today’s show (Jan. 26) will be held remotely.

Monday’s show will feature graduate student forward, Danelle Arigbabu, a 6-4 transfer from West Virginia. The Cavaliers are set to travel to Wake Forest on Thursday (Jan. 29) before heading to Blacksburg, Va. to take on Virginia Tech on Sunday (Feb. 1).

2026 Coach Mox Radio Show Schedule