Coach Mox Radio Show to Air Remotely, Features Danelle Arigbabu

Olivia McLucas/Virginia Sports

The Coach Mox Radio Show featuring live interviews with head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton and student athlete returns Monday (Jan. 26). The weekly program hosted by Luke Neer will air from 6-7 p.m. on 98.9-FM/1070-AM WINA. Monday's episode will air remotely.

Monday's show will feature graduate student forward, Danelle Arigbabu, a 6-4 transfer from West Virginia. The Cavaliers are set to travel to Wake Forest on Thursday (Jan. 29) before heading to Blacksburg, Va. to take on Virginia Tech on Sunday (Feb. 1).  

Due to inclement weather today’s show (Jan. 26) will be held remotely.

Monday’s show will feature graduate student forward, Danelle Arigbabu, a 6-4 transfer from West Virginia. The Cavaliers are set to travel to Wake Forest on Thursday (Jan. 29) before heading to Blacksburg, Va. to take on Virginia Tech on Sunday (Feb. 1).

2026 Coach Mox Radio Show Schedule

Date

Location

Time

Featured Player

Tuesday, Jan. 6

Matchbox Restaurant

6 p.m.

Tabitha Amanze

Monday, Jan. 12

Matchbox Restaurant

6 p.m.

Romi Levy

Tuesday, Jan. 20

Matchbox Restaurant

6 p.m.

Caitlin Weimar

Monday, Jan. 26

Remote (Weather)

6 p.m.

Danelle Arigbabu

Monday, Feb. 2

Matchbox Restaurant

6 p.m.

TBD

Monday, Feb. 9

Matchbox Restaurant

6 p.m.

TBD

Tuesday, Feb. 17

Matchbox Restaurant

6 p.m.

TBD

Monday, Feb. 23

Matchbox Restaurant

6 p.m.

TBD