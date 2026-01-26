Virginia’s 2026 Football Schedule Unveiled

2026 TICKET INFORMATION

Renewal applications for current season-ticket members are available now and can be completed by logging into your UVAtix.com account or calling the Virginia Athletic Ticket Office. Current season-ticket members can secure early-bird pricing by finalizing their renewal prior to the March 31 deadline.

Season-ticket deposits for the 2026 season, which allow fans to secure tickets at a lowest price per game, are also available now via UVAtix.com. Deposits are non-refundable and apply to the total balance. Deposit holders will be contacted by a member of the UVA ticket staff in Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF) priority point order in the coming weeks. For more information, contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office (uvatickets@virginia.edu or 434-924-UVA1).

PREMIUM TAILGATING

Virginia Athletics, in partnership with REVELxp, will once again offer full-service tailgating at O-Hill Field, only steps from Scott Stadium. Fans can enjoy a premium tailgating experience that includes full equipment setup and breakdown, optional food and beverage packages, and additional entertainment options. Full-season deposits are available now, with public on-sale beginning Feb. 10. For additional information or to reserve a spot, contact 434-300-5217 or email virginia@revelxp.com.

Aug. 29 • vs. NC State • Rio de Janeiro, Brazil • Nilton Santos Stadium

Series Record: 22-38-1

Last Time Out: L, 31-35 • Sept. 6, 2025 • Raleigh, N.C.

Originally part of a home-and-home football non-conference series, Virginia will now take on NC State in a Week 0 conference matchup in the first-ever FBS game in South America. It’s also one of three FBS games in 2026 scheduled to be play internationally. The event is part of the inaugural College Football Brasil and will broadcast on an ESPN network. The last two meetings between the Cavaliers and Wolfpack have come down to dramatic finishes with NC State getting the best of UVA in both. Virginia 87-40-9 (.673) all-time in season openers and is 3-1 under Fralin Family Head Football Coach Tony Elliott.

Sept. 12 • Norfolk State • Charlottesville, Va. • Scott Stadium

Series Record: First meeting

Last Time Out: N/A

Despite being separated by less than 175 miles, Virginia will meet in-state foe Norfolk State for the first time. The Spartans are led by former Virginia Tech standout quarterback and College Football Hall of Fame inductee Michael Vick. A native of Newport News, Vick enjoyed a 13-year playing career in the NFL, including 11 seasons combined with the New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles. The Spartans finished 1-11 in their first season under Vick in 2025. The Cavaliers are winners of seven of their last eight matchups against first-time opponents and nine straight games against FCS opponents. UVA's last loss to an FCS team was a 37-20 setback to Richmond in 2016.

Sept. 19 • vs. West Virginia • Charlotte, N.C. • Bank of America Stadium

Series Record: 12-10-1

Last Time Out: W, 48-22 • Dec. 28, 2002 • Charlotte, N.C.

In its second neutral-site meeting of the 2026 regular season, Virginia will challenge West Virginia at Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.) in a rematch of the 2002 Continental Tire Bowl, also the inaugural edition of the bowl. In their first bowl appearance under former UVA head coach Al Groh, the Cavaliers cruised to a 48-22 victory in front of a sold-out crowd of 73,535, the second-most attended first-year bowl in NCAA history. In one of the most memorable individual performances in program history, true freshman tailback Wali Lundy was named MVP of the 2002 Continental Tire Bowl after accounting for 239 all-purpose yards, including 127 yards rushing. Lundy also finished with four total touchdowns, two rushing and two receiving. The Cavaliers have won the last three meetings with the Mountaineers, though the teams have faced each other only five times since 1980, following hiatuses from 1986 to 2001 and again from 2003 to 2025. The last time UVA faced a Big 12 team was in its 27-7 road loss to then-No. 17 TCU in 2012. The Mountaineers are coming off their worst season (4-8) since 2013. Rich Rodriguez, who has earned conference or national coach-of-the-year honors seven times is entering his second season (ninth overall) of his second stint as WVU head coach. UVA also returns to Bank of America Stadium for the second consecutive year after falling in overtime, 27-20, to Duke in the 2025 ACC Championship.

Sept. 26 • vs. Delaware • Charlottesville, Va. • Scott Stadium

Series Record: First meeting

Last Time Out: N/A

Delaware enters its second year as an FBS program and as a member of Conference USA in 2026. With an overall record of 7-6, including 4-4 in CUSA play, the Blue Hens defeated Louisiana 20-13 in the 68 Ventures Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. Delaware became only the second team ever to win a bowl game in its first FBS season, joining fellow Conference USA foe Jacksonville State, which did so in 2023. Virginia will be the sixth ACC team to face Delaware in its program’s history along with Maryland, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

Oct. 3 • at Florida State • Tallahassee, Fla. • Doak Campbell Stadium

Series Record: 5-15

Last Time Out: W, 46-38 (2OT) • Sept. 26, 2025 • Charlottesville, Va.

A rematch of last year’s iconic Friday night battle between the Cavaliers and Seminoles will take place in Tallahassee in 2026. It will be Virginia’s first game at Doak Campbell Stadium since 2014 and mark the first time the two teams square off in consecutive seasons since 2010-11. A record 6.9 million viewers tuned in on ESPN and more than 50,000 fans packed Scott Stadium to witness Virginia’s 46-38 double-overtime upset of then-No. 8 Florida State last September. The historic victory came nearly 30 years to the day after No. 2 FSU suffered its first conference loss as an ACC member at the hands of the Cavaliers in 1995. The 2025 victory also marked the first time in program history in which UVA defeated the Seminoles in consecutive meetings. UVA is seeking its fifth win in the last eight tries of the lopsided series that FSU leads, 15-5. UVA’s only win in 10 games contested at Doak Walker Stadium was in 2011, a 14-13 nailbiter that ended on a missed FSU field goal with three seconds remaining.

Oct. 10 • Syracuse • Charlottesville, Va.• Scott Stadium

Series Record: 3-3

Last Time Out: L, 20-22 • Sept. 23, 2022 • Syracuse, N.Y.

Syracuse returns to Charlottesville for the first time since 2015, renewing a matchup that hasn’t been played since 2022 as UVA and the Orange meet again. The two schools have met only twice as members of the ACC – in 2015 and 2022. The 2015 meeting stands as the second-longest game in UVA history, a 44-38 triple-overtime thriller. It ended with a three-yard touchdown by Jordan Ellis in a Homecoming showdown at Scott Stadium. The Orange finished with a disappointing 3-9 (1-7 ACC) record last season and are just one year removed from a 10-win campaign in 2024. In 2024, SU head coach Fran Brown, now in his third season, was the recipient of both the Paul “Bear” Bryant Newcomer Coach of the Year and Steve Spurrier First-Year Coach Awards.

Oct. 17 • at SMU • Dallas, Texas • Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Series Record: 0-1

Last Time Out: L, 7-33 • Nov. 23, 2024 • Charlottesville, Va.

Virginia will make its fourth-ever trip to the Lone Star state and first since playing then-No. 17 TCU in Fort Worth in 2012. SMU is 14-2 against ACC foes in its first two years in the conference, which includes a 33-7 victory in the only other meeting between UVA and SMU in 2024. SMU has not lost a home game to an ACC team in its first two seasons and is riding a 14-game home win streak against conference opponents dating back to its time in the American. In 2024, the Mustangs were edged 34-31 by Clemson in the ACC Championship game and nearly faced UVA in the 2025 ACC Championship game had it not lost to 38-35 in its regular-season finale at Cal. Like UVA’s Elliott in 2025, SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee was named the ACC’s Coach of the Year in 2024 and guided his team to an 11-win season.

Oct. 23 or 24 • Duke • Charlottesville, Va. • Scott Stadium

Series Record: 42-34

Last Time Out: L, 20-27 (OT) • Dec. 6, 2025 • Charlotte, N.C.

Virginia will look to avenge its 27-20 overtime loss to Duke in the 2025 ACC Championship, when the Cavaliers welcome the Blue Devils to Scott Stadium. Including the conference championship, the two teams split their pair of meetings in 2025 as the Cavaliers took down the Blue Devils 34-17 in Durham in the penultimate regular-season game. In its fourth straight road win, the Cavaliers held the Blue Devils to season lows in total offense (255) rushing yards (42), passing yards (213), pass completions (18), points scored (17) and first downs (11). Virginia has won nine of the last 11 games of the series, including the most recent contested at Scott Stadium, a 30-27 decision in 2023. Virginia and Duke were two of seven ACC teams to earn a postseason victory in 2025. The Cavaliers defeated Missouri 13-7 in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, while Duke edged Arizona State 42-32 in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

Oct. 31 • at Wake Forest • Winston-Salem, N.C. • Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium

Series Record: 35-17

Last Time Out: L, 9-16 • Nov. 8, 2025 • Charlottesville, Va.

Virginia’s only blemish at home amid its historic 11-win season in 2025 came against Wake Forest. For the third straight year, the Cavaliers will take on the Demon Deacons and return to Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium for the second time in three years. In 2024, UVA overcame a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit to rally for a 31-30 victory, marking UVA’s first win in Winston-Salem since 2002. Last season, the Demon Deacons won nine games under first-year head coach Jake Dickert, which included a 43-29 win over Mississippi State in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. Dickert is Wake's first coach to win nine games in his debut season, and the nine victories tied for second most among first-year FBS coaches in 2025.

Nov. 14 • Cal • Charlottesville, Va. • Scott Stadium

Series Record: 1-0

Last Time Out: W, 31-21 • Nov. 1, 2025 • Berkeley, Calif.

The Cavaliers will host Cal at Scott Stadium for the first-ever matchup in Charlottesville between the two programs. In Virginia’s first West Coast trip since 2016, the Hoos came away with a 31-21 victory in 2025, capped by Kam Robinson’s late-game pick-six. The 2026 meeting will also mark Cal’s second-ever contest in the Commonwealth of Virginia, following a 42-34 loss to Virginia Tech in a Friday night game on Oct. 24, 2025. Despite finishing 7-6 overall and 4-4 in ACC play, the Golden Bears made a coaching change, hiring Tosh Lupoi as the 35th head coach in program history.

Nov. 21 • North Carolina • Charlottesville, Va. • Scott Stadium

Series Record: 60-65-4

Last Time Out: W, 17-16 (OT) • Oct. 25, 2025 • Chapel Hill, N.C.

The “South’s Oldest Rivalry” returns to Charlottesville for the 131st meeting, the second-most-played rivalry in FBS. The Cavaliers were on the right side of a thrilling, 17-16 overtime victory over the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill last season where a defensive stand on a UNC two-point conversion attempt was the difference. The 2026 meeting will mark eight-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick’s inaugural visit to Scott Stadium, and the Cavaliers will look for their seventh win in the last 10 meetings of the series. Transfer tight end Connor Cox will square off against his former school after the Jacksonville, Florida native spent the 2025 season with the Tar Heels.

Nov. 28 • at Virginia Tech • Blacksburg, Va. • Lane Stadium

Series Record: 39-61-5

Last Time Out: W, 27-7 • Nov. 29, 2025 • Charlottesville, Va.

Virginia heads to Blacksburg aiming to snap a long drought with its first win there since the iconic 36-32 victory at Lane Stadium in 1998. A win in 2026 would also give the Cavaliers back-to-back victories in the series for the first time since that same historic stretch. In 2025, UVA snapped a four-game skid in the series and earned its second victory of the last 21 meetings of the series with a 27-7 rout of the Hokies at Scott Stadium. The last two times the Cavaliers have defeated the Hokies (2019 and 2025), UVA has gone on to participate in the ACC Championship game. Virginia signed former Virginia Tech safety Christian Ellis via the transfer portal. Ellis entered the portal after the Hokies relieved former head coach – now current defensive coordinator – Brent Pry of his duties. On Nov. 17, 2025, Tech announced the hiring of former Penn State head coach James Franklin. During his 12-year tenure in State College, Franklin amassed a 104-45 record and led the Nittany Lions to a College Football Playoff appearance in 2024 and a Big Ten championship in 2016. This is Franklin’s second coaching stop in the Commonwealth of Virginia, having served as the wide receivers coach at James Madison in 1999.

MORE ON THE 2026 SCHEDULE

Virginia will play in its 137 th year of Virginia football, first playing in 1888.

The August 29 th season opener is the earliest UVA will begin its season since 2002.

Of Virginia’s 12 opponents in 2026, six participated in bowl games last season (NC State, Delaware, Cal, Duke, SMU and Wake Forest).

UVA posted a 5-3 record against teams it will face again in 2026 with wins over Cal, Duke North Carolina, Florida State and Virginia Tech.

Virginia hosts Duke and North Carolina in the same season for the first time since 2020. The Cavaliers won both contests.