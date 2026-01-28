Babygrande Golf Coverage of the Collegiate Invitational Begins Thursday

GUADALAJARA, Mexico – Babygrande Golf will be providing a complete live stream of the 2026 Collegiate Invitational at the Guadalajara Country Club.

Babygrande Golf will begin its coverage of the tournament, featuring 12 of the top collegiate teams, on Thursday's practice day and will cover both days of the 54-hole tournament with multiple cameras positioned throughout the course. Babygrande Golf's two-time Emmy-winning sports broadcaster, Nick Gismondi, will cover the event alongside Sarah Diaz and Chi Chi Grande, capturing player and coach interviews, highlights, and behind-the-scenes content throughout the tournament.

The tournament will stream live on BabygrandeGolf.com.

See below for the full broadcast schedule:

1/29 (Practice Day)

8p - 8:20p ET Hello From…With Nick Gismondi and Sara Diaz

1/30 (Day 1)

11:30a ET - 11:50a ET Hello from…With Nick Gismondi and Sara Diaz

12:30p ET - 5:30p ET Featured Hole Coverage with Nick Gismondi and Sara Diaz

6:20p ET - 6:40p ET Hello from…With Nick Gismondi and Sara Diaz

1/31 (Day 2)

10a ET - Noon ET FEATURED coverage w/ LIVE Round 2 Coverage with Nick Gismondi and Sara Diaz

2:20p ET - 2:40p ET Hello from…With Nick Gismondi and Sara Diaz

3p ET - 8p ET Leader, feature group coverage, awards with Nick Gismondi and Sara Diaz

8:20p ET - 8:40p ET Hello from…With Nick Gismondi, Sara Diaz, Chi Chi Grande

*All times subject to change and all times listed in Eastern

About Babygrande Golf

Founded in 2022, Babygrande Golf is dedicated to supporting the worldwide growth and development of junior, amateur, and collegiate golf. A division of Babygrande Global, Inc., a diversified American corporation with holdings in music, film, sports, craft beer, media, and supercars, Babygrande Golf has played a key role in sponsoring, producing, and marketing content for high-profile junior tournaments. For more information, visit babygrandegolf.org and follow Babygrande Golf on Instagram and Twitter @babygrandegolf.