Cavalier Standouts Building on International Experience

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — As they endure the arctic weather that’s descended upon Central Virginia, Mia Abello and Mary Adams might occasionally grow nostalgic about their recent trip to South America.

Field hockey teammates at the University of Virginia, Abello and Adams played for the United States at the Junior World Cup last month in Santiago, Chile, where the high temperature each day was usually in the 80s.

For Abello, a third-year student from Houston, it was her second Junior World Cup as a member of the U.S. under-21 team. For Adams, a freshman from Andover, Mass., it was her first. For both, it was an unforgettable experience. They helped the U.S. place sixth in the 24-team tournament, its highest finish ever.

“It was cool being part of such a successful team,” Adams said. “Everyone was so talented. Looking back on it now, it's so impressive that we were able to even do as well as we did. All of these teams have been training for months and years together, and the cohesion and the trust and the connections that we were able to build over such a short amount of time was honestly one of the coolest parts that I took out of that.”

Field hockey is one of the NCAA’s fall sports, and when the U.S. team was announced, most of its members, including Adams and Abello, were in the midst of their college seasons. U.S. head coach Ange Bradley holds that same position at Syracuse.

“Literally, the first time that we trained together was when we all landed down in Chile together,” Adams said. “It sounds kind of crazy to say it out loud. But we ended up being pretty good.”

Proud of these ladies 👏



📸: USA Field Hockey/World Sport Pics #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/6CgxsdnwqC — Virginia Field Hockey (@UVAFieldHockey) December 13, 2025

Before flying to Chile, the team gathered in Miami, where some introductions were necessary. That was the first time the players and coaches were all together in the same place.

“And then we got on an eight-hour red-eye [flight] to Chile, which was brutal,” Adams said, laughing. “But no, it was really fun.”

The U.S. team arrived in Santiago on Nov. 26 and played its first game on Dec. 1 at the National Stadium Sports Park. The U.S. finished the tournament with a 4-2 record, defeating New Zealand, Korea, Uruguay and England and falling to Belgium and Germany.

“It just kind of showed how when we came to Chile, we were all invested and wanted to be there and got better every game,” Abello said. “And we started off strong in our two scrimmages. We scrimmaged the second day we got there and beat Australia 3-1 without any training together. We just had to really rely on simplicity and figure out how to work together.”

UVA head coach Ole Keusgen said it was “obviously a great outcome for U.S. field hockey and particularly for the team. It was just harsh with the timing. Everyone was tired from season, postseason, exams. So the timing honestly couldn't have been any worse for the U.S. team.”

When they weren’t practicing or playing in Chile, Abello and Adams usually were studying for or taking final exams. The same was true for most of their teammates, too.

“Thankfully,” Abello said, “I didn't have a professor who didn't understand what I was doing or why I was doing it, which was awesome.”

Abello and Adams both had family members cheering them on in Santiago, and the players usually spent what little free time they had with relatives.

“So maybe an hour or two here and there,” Abello said.