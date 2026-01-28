Six Cavaliers Earn All-ACC Academic Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A total of six Virginia volleyball players were named to the 2025 All-ACC Academic Team, the league office announced on Wednesday (Jan. 28).

Zoey Dood, Reagan Ennsit, Teagan Hogan, Kate Johnson, Hannah Scott and Becca Wight were all honored.

The 2025 season marks the fourth time that Johnson has been named to the team, while Dood and Wight were honored for the second consecutive season.

Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0-grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must compete in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests.