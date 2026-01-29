No. 15 Virginia Visits Michigan, Ohio State This Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 15 Virginia women’s tennis team (5-1) is set for two road matches this weekend. The Cavaliers first take on No. 13 Michigan on Friday (Jan. 30) at 5 p.m. in Ann Arbor, Mich. Virginia will then visit No. 10 Ohio State on Sunday (Feb. 1) at 11 a.m. in Columbus, Ohio.

VIRGINIA NOTES

The Cavaliers are ranked No. 15 in the latest ITA Team Rankings.

In its last match, Virginia topped No. 20 Southern California 4-0 to claim the ITA Kickoff Weekend Championship and punch the Cavaliers' ticket to ITA National Team Indoors being held in Evanston, Ill., Feb. 6-10.

No. 125 Isabelle Lacy remains undefeated in singles this dual match season with five wins at positions three and four.

With the victory over USC, head coach Sara O'Leary notched her 200th career win.

NOTES ON MICHIGAN & OHIO STATE

Virginia is 6-7 all-time against Michigan.

Virginia is 4-5 all-time against Ohio State.

UP NEXT