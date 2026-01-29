No. 15 Virginia Visits Michigan, Ohio State This Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 15 Virginia women’s tennis team (5-1) is set for two road matches this weekend. The Cavaliers first take on No. 13 Michigan on Friday (Jan. 30) at 5 p.m. in Ann Arbor, Mich. Virginia will then visit No. 10 Ohio State on Sunday (Feb. 1) at 11 a.m. in Columbus, Ohio.
VIRGINIA NOTES
- The Cavaliers are ranked No. 15 in the latest ITA Team Rankings.
- In its last match, Virginia topped No. 20 Southern California 4-0 to claim the ITA Kickoff Weekend Championship and punch the Cavaliers' ticket to ITA National Team Indoors being held in Evanston, Ill., Feb. 6-10.
- No. 125 Isabelle Lacy remains undefeated in singles this dual match season with five wins at positions three and four.
- With the victory over USC, head coach Sara O'Leary notched her 200th career win.
NOTES ON MICHIGAN & OHIO STATE
- Virginia is 6-7 all-time against Michigan.
- Virginia is 4-5 all-time against Ohio State.
UP NEXT
- The Cavaliers compete in ITA National Team Indoors being held in Evanston, Ill., Feb. 6-10.