No. 15 Virginia Visits Michigan, Ohio State This Weekend
Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics

The Cavaliers take on the Wolverines on Friday (Jan. 30) and the Buckeyes on Sunday (Feb. 1).

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. –  The No. 15 Virginia women’s tennis team (5-1) is set for two road matches this weekend. The Cavaliers first take on No. 13 Michigan on Friday (Jan. 30) at 5 p.m. in Ann Arbor, Mich. Virginia will then visit No. 10 Ohio State on Sunday (Feb. 1) at 11 a.m. in Columbus, Ohio.

VIRGINIA NOTES

  • The Cavaliers are ranked No. 15 in the latest ITA Team Rankings.
  • In its last match, Virginia topped No. 20 Southern California 4-0 to claim the ITA Kickoff Weekend Championship and punch the Cavaliers' ticket to ITA National Team Indoors being held in Evanston, Ill., Feb. 6-10.
  • No. 125 Isabelle Lacy remains undefeated in singles this dual match season with five wins at positions three and four.
  • With the victory over USC, head coach Sara O'Leary notched her 200th career win.

NOTES ON MICHIGAN & OHIO STATE

  • Virginia is 6-7 all-time against Michigan.
  • Virginia is 4-5 all-time against Ohio State.

UP NEXT

  • The Cavaliers compete in ITA National Team Indoors being held in Evanston, Ill., Feb. 6-10.