In the men's heptathlon, Henry Sullivan recorded a personal best in all four events on the first day of competition. Sullivan kickstarted the day in the 60-meter dash, coming through the line in 7.24 to finish third overall. In the long jump, the senior continued to further his mark on each attempt starting at 6.15m/20-2.25 then 6.34m/20-9.75 before his fifth-place jump of 6.43m/21-1.25.
In the shot put, the Crozet, Va. native threw for 13.34m/43-9.25 on his first attempt to finish runner-up. After clearing the first six bars on his first attempt at the height, Sullivan finished second in the high jump clearing 1.96m/6-2.75. His previous best stood at 1.86m/6-1.25 from the Virginia Tech Invitational two weeks ago. At the conclusion of the first day of competition, Sullivan sits in third place overall with a total of 2936 points.
Just three events remain to be contested on the second day of competition in the heptathlon, including the 60-meter hurdles, pole vault and the 1000-meters.
Heptathlon Day 1
3. Henry Sullivan 2936 pts
|60m
3rd | 7.24 PR
|Long Jump
5th | 6.43m/21-1.25 PR
|Shot Put
2nd | 13.34m/43-9.25 PR
|High Jump
2nd | 1.96m/6-2.75 PR
PR = Personal Record
FR = Facility Record
Competition at the Brant Tolsma Elite Invitational will resume tomorrow (Jan. 30) when the Virginia squad takes to the track beginning at 11 a.m. ET.