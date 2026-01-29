LYNCHBURG, Va. — The Virginia men’s and women's track and field program opened competition at the Brant Tolsma Elite Invitational as



In the men's heptathlon, The Virginia men’s and women's track and field program opened competition at the Brant Tolsma Elite Invitational as Henry Sullivan competed in the first day of the men's heptathlon on Thursday (Jan. 29) at the Liberty Indoor Track Complex in Lynchburg, Va.In the men's heptathlon, Henry Sullivan recorded a personal best in all four events on the first day of competition. Sullivan kickstarted the day in the 60-meter dash, coming through the line in 7.24 to finish third overall. In the long jump, the senior continued to further his mark on each attempt starting at 6.15m/20-2.25 then 6.34m/20-9.75 before his fifth-place jump of 6.43m/21-1.25.

In the shot put, the Crozet, Va. native threw for 13.34m/43-9.25 on his first attempt to finish runner-up. After clearing the first six bars on his first attempt at the height, Sullivan finished second in the high jump clearing 1.96m/6-2.75. His previous best stood at 1.86m/6-1.25 from the Virginia Tech Invitational two weeks ago. At the conclusion of the first day of competition, Sullivan sits in third place overall with a total of 2936 points.



Just three events remain to be contested on the second day of competition in the heptathlon, including the 60-meter hurdles, pole vault and the 1000-meters.