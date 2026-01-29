The Hogan Family Pledges Million-Dollar Gift for A Trio of Virginia Programs

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia Athletics and the Virginia Athletics Foundation announced today (Jan. 29) that Pat and Sharon Hogan have made a combined one-million-dollar commitment to UVA’s baseball, softball and women’s golf programs.

Pat Hogan spent the better part of a decade serving as the University of Virginia’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer before retiring in 2019. Prior to his arrival on Grounds, Hogan was with the global professional services firm Ernest & Young for more than 35 years.

The Hogans have a daughter and a son-in-law who are both UVA graduates and believe deeply in the powerful impact of a degree from the University of Virginia.

Of the one-million-dollar commitment, $500K will go to support the baseball program’s current scholarships. The remaining $500K will be committed to supporting endowed scholarships for the softball and women’s golf programs.

With matching funds from VAF, the endowed commitments will cover a partial scholarship for softball and women’s golf.

The commitment will also create the Pat and Sharon Hogan Endowed Scholarship for Softball, along with the Pat and Sharon Hogan Endowed Scholarship for Women’s Golf. The Hogans hope that these gifts will help to inspire others and contribute to the success of student-athletes at Virginia.

Message From Pat & Sharon Hogan

“We are fortunate to be able to provide scholarship support for our outstanding student-athletes in baseball, softball and women’s golf. These programs are led by amazing coaches who represent all that we admire and love about UVA athletics. They instill values that serve our student-athletes today and provide a strong foundation for their futures.”

Message From Kevin Miller - Executive Director of VAF and Deputy Athletics Director

“Pat and Sharon’s gift underscores the extraordinary impact that intentional generosity can have on the future of Virginia Athletics. We are deeply appreciative of the confidence it represents and inspired by Pat and Sharon’s commitment behind it. Because of this support, we are expanding opportunity, strengthening our programs and positioning our student-athletes to thrive today and for generations to come.”

About Virginia Athletics Foundation

The Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF) proudly supports the University of Virginia’s 27 men’s and women’s Division I programs. Cavalier Olympic sport programs consistently rank among the nation’s best, but their continued success depends on strong philanthropic investment. The leadership and generosity reflected in gifts like this ignite the spirit of Virginia Athletics, fueling championship pursuits, enriching the student-athlete experience, and inspiring the next generation of Cavaliers. For more information about supporting UVA student-athletes, please visit Virginia Athletics Foundation or email vafweb@virginia.edu.