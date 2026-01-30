No. 17 Virginia Plays at Boston College Saturday Afternoon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 17 Virginia (17-3, 6-2 ACC) travels to Boston College (9-11, 2-5 ACC) on Saturday, Jan. 31. Tipoff for the ACC contest at Conte Forum is set for 1:30 p.m. on The CW and Virginia Sports Radio Network.

For Openers

No. 17 Virginia (17-3) is tied for third in the ACC at 6-2, while Boston College (9-11) is 13th at 2-5.

The Cavaliers are 7-2 away from home this season, including a 5-1 mark in true road contests.

UVA has scored 80 or more points in 15 games, most since 21 in 2000-01.

The Cavaliers are averaging 84.6 points, third-most in school history and most since 85 ppg in 2000-01.

UVA is 16th in the NET and kenpom.com rankings.

Virginia has a three-game win streak against the Eagles.

Boston College’s Donald Hand Jr. is the son of former UVA great Donald Hand (1998-2001).

Broadcast Information

The Virginia-Boston College game will be televised on The CW and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.

Live statistics are available on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.

The New Head Coach

• Ryan Odom was named the University of Virginia’s Dean and Markel Families Men’s Head Basketball Coach on March 22.

He spent the last two seasons at VCU, leading the Rams to a 52-21 record and 2025 NCAA Tournament berth.

VCU won the 2025 Atlantic-10 Tournament and shared the A-10 regular-season championship.

UVA is Odom’s fifth stint as a collegiate head coach. In 12 seasons, he has compiled a record of 224-127, including stops at Utah State (2021-23), UMBC (2017-2021), Lenoir-Rhyne (2016), Charlotte (2015, interim).

Odom led UMBC, Utah State and VCU to the NCAA Tournament during his second season at those schools.

Odom coached UMBC to an upset against Virginia in 2018 NCAA Tournament, marking the first time a No. 16 seed defeated a No. 1 seed in the event’s history.

Odom is the first UVA coach to start his tenure 5-0, surpassing the Cavaliers’ first coach Henry Lannigan who started 4-0 in 1905-06.

Odom’s 17 wins rank second for most wins for a UVA first-year head coach behind Jeff Jones’ 21 wins in 1990-91.

All-Time vs. Boston College

Virginia is 22-9 all-time vs. Boston College in a series that dates to 1971-72.

The Cavaliers posted a 74-56 home win against the Eagles last season.

UVA has won 15 of the last 18 games in the series.

UVA has limited Boston College to 58 or fewer points in nine of the last 14 meetings.

The Cavaliers are 6-6 against the Eagles in Chestnut Hill, including a 72-68 win in their last trip to Conte Forum on Feb. 28, 2024.

Last Time vs. The Eagles

Isaac McKneely scored 21 points to lead Virginia to a 74-56 win over Boston College on Jan. 25, 2024, at John Paul Jones Arena.

McKneely shot 7 of 10 from the field and drilled six 3-pointers in the win.

Andrew Rohde added 16 points, six assists and four rebounds.

UVA shot 52 percent and outrebounded Boston College 30-23.

Last Time Out

Thijs De Ridder scored a career-high 32 points and Sam Lewis added 21 points as No. 17 Virginia rallied for a 100-97 double-overtime win at Notre Dame on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

UVA (17-3, 6-2 ACC) trailed 39-20 in the first half, rallying to post its largest comeback win since trailing Arizona by 19 points in a 93-90 win over the Wildcats in 2006.

Lewis drilled five 3-pointers, including one with 3.5 seconds left in overtime to send the contest to double overtime.

Cole Certa led Notre Dame (11-10, 2-6 ACC) with a career-high 34 points, while Jalen Haralson added 20 points.

Virginia Standard

The Virginia Standard is to pursue excellence and is built on the six pillars of humility, passion, unity, servanthood, thankfulness and accountability,

• We play with pace, share the basketball and our defensive style is to dictate and disrupt.

Hoo Are These Cavaliers?

Hoos Among ACC Leaders

UVA ranks first in the ACC in rebounds (42) and offensive rebounds (14.3), second in field goal percentage defense (.392), 3-point percentage (.366), rebound margin (+9.2) and blocks (6.1 bpg), third in 3-pointers (10.4) and assist/turnover ratio (1.61), fourth in scoring margin (+15.2) and assists (17.5) and fifth in scoring defense (69.5 ppg), 3-point field goal percentage defense (.304) and defensive rebounds (27.7 rpg).

Thijs De Ridder ranks ninth in scoring (17.1 ppg), seventh in field goal percentage (53.1%) and 18th in rebounds (6.4 rpg).

Dallin Hall ranks first in assist/turnover ratio (3.3) and 10th in assists (4.4 apg).

Ugonna Onyenso ranks second in blocks at 2.5 bpg.

Johann Grünloh ranks third in blocks (2.3 bpg) and 16th in rebounds (6.5 rpg).

Chance Mallory ranks third in assist/turnover ratio (2.9), fifth in steals (1.9 spg), 14th in assists (3.6 apg) and 15th in free throw percentage (80%).

On The Horizon