Moesch's Star Rising in Swim World

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — For Anna Moesch, 2025 brought unforgettable highs, but there were also lows. In a meeting early last semester with Todd DeSorbo, her head coach at the University of Virginia, Moesch shared her disappointment over not making the United States national swim team for 2025-26.

Moesch, who as a freshman last winter helped UVA win its fifth straight NCAA women’s team title, represented the U.S. last summer in two freestyle relays at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore. But she narrowly missed earning a spot on the U.S. national team, which was announced in September and recognized the top six performers in each individual event over the previous year.

“When she came in and we had our preseason meeting to discuss the season and her goals, she gave me one goal,” DeSorbo said this week, “and that goal was to never not make the U.S. national team again, never be seventh again. And as soon as she said that, I knew she was about to take another step forward, because it’s all a mental thing. And then we just started seeing it in practice. She’s just kind of taken everything to a whole ‘nother level.”

In November, Moesch was named the top women’s swimmer at the inaugural College Swimming Coaches Association of America Dual Meet in Nashville, Tenn., where the Wahoos won the title in convincing fashion. Her times in the 100- and 200-yard freestyle put her in elite company. Moesch now ranks fourth all-time in the 200 (1:40.25), ahead of the legendary Katie Ledecky, among others, and fifth all-time in the 100 (45.98).

“I think it's inspiring more than anything,” Moesch said, “just to know that I can be on the same list as these incredible people. It just motivates me. For the rest of the season, the rest of my college career, I'm just really excited, honestly.”

🏆 𝐅𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐫 🏆

Congratulations to Anna Moesch on being named the Female Most Outstanding Performer of the meet #WAHOOWA #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/CJSBDX2cWm — Virginia Swimming and Dive (@UVASwimDive) November 23, 2025

At the World Aquatics Championships, her U.S. teammates included former UVA greats Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh and Alex Walsh, as well as Ledecky. “That was my first senior level international meet,” said Moesch, who earned two silver medals, “and I think being around that kind of talent and speed for like a month straight really just made me realize how cool the sport is and how much I want to accomplish in the sport.”

In Singapore, DeSorbo said, Moesch found herself “at a level with Gretchen and Kate and Alex and Katie Ledecky and all these other people. So that was her first taste of that, and I think that experience really allowed her to grow from a confidence perspective and allowed her to believe a little more in herself.”

Born and raised in New Jersey—she grew up in Green Brook, about 25 miles northeast of Princeton—Moesch started swimming when she was around 7, in part because her older sister, Marlise, excelled in the sport. Marlise would go on to swim at Yale, from which she graduated in 2022.

“I honestly kind of followed everything she did,” Anna recalled. “I kind of tried every sport and kind of hated them all, and so my last resort was to try swimming, because she did it, and I stuck with it.”

It soon became apparent that Moesch had immense promise in swimming, and she was considered an elite recruit by the time she committed to UVA early in her junior year at Watchung Hills Regional High School. Moesch, who expects to major in economics or statistics, liked what the University offered academically, and the success of the women’s swim program was another strong selling point.

As a freshman, her teammates included the Walsh sisters, two of the most-decorated swimmers in NCAA history.

“I was so excited to get there and just train with them,” Moesch said. “And I knew I was going to be around Gretchen a lot especially, because we swim very, very similar events. And it was, I think, better than I could have ever expected, because they’re both so fun. I just genuinely love being around them as people all the time, but it’s also so motivating watching how they work so hard in and out of the pool. There was so much I was able to learn from them last year.”

At the NCAA meet, Moesch helped the Hoos win three relays—200 free, 400 free and 400 medley—and also earned All-America honors in the 100 free, 200 free and 800 free relay.

She felt some nerves heading into her first NCAAs, Moesch said, “but I knew I had been training all season for it and I was excited. I believed in myself and believed in my teammates and knew that it was going to be good. It was just really, really awesome, a great first experience, and I think having that background as a first-year gave me a lot of confidence and motivation going into this year.”