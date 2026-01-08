Virginia Ranked No. 14 in 2026 Perfect Game Preseason Poll

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia baseball team is ranked No. 14 in the 2025 Perfect Game Preseason Poll that was announced on Thursday (Jan. 8).

In total, UVA is one of eight ACC squads to land in the Preseason Top 25 and is the third-highest ranked team in the league behind No. 2 Georgia Tech and No. 9 Florida State.

The Cavaliers are slated to play nine regular season games against ranked teams in the Perfect Game Preseason Top 25, highlighted by a pair of home series with No. 9 Florida State and No. 20 Clemson.

LSU sits atop the poll with Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Arkansas, UCLA, Mississippi State, Oregon State, Texas, Florida State and Auburn rounding out the Top 10.

Headlined by Perfect Game Preseason All-Americans Eric Becker and AJ Gracia, the Chris Pollard Era of Virginia Baseball begins on Friday, Feb. 13, against Wagner.