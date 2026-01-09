Lacrosse Single-Game Tickets, Cav Passes On Sale Now

Season Tickets
Season-ticket deposits and renewals for the 2026 Virginia men’s lacrosse season are available now through the UVA Athletics ticket office. General admission season tickets start at $85 (inclusive of fees), while reserved seating begins at $110, based on availability. Chairback reserved seats require a $50 Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF) donation.
Current full-time University faculty and staff are eligible to receive a 20% discount on up to four season tickets. University faculty and staff should contact the UVA Athletics ticket office to place an order.
Family Four Packs
New for the 2026 season, the Family Four Pack starts at $310 (inclusive of fees) total for four general admission season tickets. Family Four Pack members can bring up to ten family and friends at the discounted rate.
Group Tickets
Groups of 20 or more can take advantage of a discounted rate. Deposit holders will be contacted in VAF priority point order to review available seating options closer to the season. A $50 deposit is all that is needed to begin the registration process.
Student-Athlete Support Through Virginia Athletics Foundation
Make a gift to Friends of Men’s Lacrosse in support of current-use scholarships for men’s lacrosse student-athletes. If you have any questions or are interested in other meaningful ways to directly support the men’s lacrosse program, please contact VAF at 434.982.5555 or email vafweb@virginia.edu.
Noting the Cavaliers’ 2026 Schedule
- Virginia will face eight teams that participated in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, including non-conference foes Colgate, Richmond, Towson and Maryland.
- For the second straight season, UVA hosts Colgate in its season opener.
- For the first time since in over 20 years, Lars Tiffany and UVA associate head coach Kevin Cassese return to the sidelines at Stony Brook, but this time as Cavalier coaches. When Tiffany was the head coach at Stony Brook for the 2005 and 2006 seasons, Cassese served as an assistant coach for the Seawolves during the 2005 season.
- Virginia will face Johns Hopkins for the 100th all-time meeting between the two teams, the most contested series in all of Division I men’s lacrosse.
- The Dartmouth game marks the return of former UVA assistant coach Sean Kirwan, who is entering his third season as Big Green head coach. Kirwan won national championships at UVA in 2019 and 2021.
- This year’s doubleheader marks the first lacrosse game played at Scott Stadium since the 2011 “hail game,” when the Cavaliers hosted Maryland. Despite falling to the Terrapins in the regular-season meeting, the Cavalieres went on to defeat UMD in the NCAA championship game at M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore).
- The NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship returns to Scott Stadium for the first time since 1982. The event was previously staged at Scott Stadium in 1977.
- Not since 2002 (at Rutgers) have the NCAA Championships been held on a college campus.