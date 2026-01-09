Lacrosse Single-Game Tickets, Cav Passes On Sale Now

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – In addition to releasing single-game tickets for its 2026 men’s lacrosse season, Virginia Athletics also unveiled two new fan-friendly mini plan options as part of its ongoing efforts to maximize fan engagement and attendance.

Starting as low as $50, the Half-Season Cav Pass includes a ticket to four games throughout the season. Fans can select either of UVA’s ACC opponents, Notre Dame (March 28) or North Carolina (April 18), and pick two additional non-conference games from the remaining schedule, while the Cavaliers’ contest against Utah (March 21) in Scott Stadium will automatically be included in the bundle.

The Mini Cav Pass, which starts as low as $60 and includes a minimum of five vouchers, is the most flexible way for fans to choose which games to attend. The Mini Cav Pass allows fans to redeem tickets to any regular-season home game with the opportunity to select seats in either general admission or reserved seating (subject to availability). Additional vouchers are available for $12 each. Mini Cav Pass tickets can only be redeemed through UVATix.com under the "Exchange Tickets" tab beginning 48 hours prior to each game. These tickets cannot be transferred or resold.