Hartman Named To NCBWA Stopper of the Year Preseason Watch List

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia baseball’s Lucas Hartman was named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Stopper of the Year Preseason Watch List, the publication announced on Tuesday (Feb. 10).

A total of 104 players were named to the initial 2026 Watch List for the 21st Annual NCBWA Stopper of the Year Award, given to the top relief pitcher in NCAA Division I Baseball. The institution or conference sports information directors submitted nominees.

Hartman arrives on Grounds after a season at Western Kentucky. In 2025, the right-hander pitcher went 5-1 with a 2.70 ERA in 53.1 innings across 22 appearances. Hartman also collected 62 strikeouts en route to being named All-Conference USA First Team.

With Hartman leading the bullpen, the Chris Pollard Era of Virginia Baseball begins on Friday, Feb. 13, against Wagner.

UVA Preseason Honors

OF AJ Gracia – D1 Baseball (First Team), Baseball America (First Team), Perfect Game (Second Team), NCBWA (Second Team), Golden Spikes Award Watch List

INF Eric Becker – Perfect Game (Second Team), NCBWA (Third Team), Baseball America’s Preseason Player of the Year Watch List, Golden Spikes Award Watch List

INF Joe Tiroly - NCBWA (Fourth Team)

RHP Lucas Hartman - NCBWA (Fourth Team), NCBWA Stopper of the Year Preseason Watch List