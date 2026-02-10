Millon, Schroter Named to Tewaaraton Award Watch List

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Virginia junior attackman McCabe Millon and senior defenseman John Schroter have been named to the Tewaaraton Award Watch List, the Tewaaraton Award Foundation announced Tuesday (Feb. 10).

The Tewaaraton Award annually honors the top male and female college lacrosse players in the United States. The selection committees are made up of premier collegiate coaches and are appointed annually by The Tewaaraton Foundation.

Millon and Schroter are two of 50 men’s watch list candidates nationwide, including 12 ACC players.

Millon posted a career-high nine points on four goals and five assists in Virginia’s 19-14 season-opening win over Colgate (Feb. 8). He was ranked No. 22 on Inside Lacrosse’s preseason Top 50 players list in January 2026. Millon added to his early accolades, earning preseason All-American honorable mention recognition by USA Lacrosse, and third team preseason All-America honors by Inside Lacrosse. He appeared in all 14 games last year, leading the Cavaliers with 27 assists and finishing second on the team with 50 points. Millon was one of only seven ACC players to record at least 50 points in 2025. His 1.93 assists-per-game average tied for second in the conference.

Schroter, who was voted team captain this offseason, was ranked the No. 45 player on Inside Lacrosse’s preseason top-50 players list. In 2025, he garnered second-team All-America honors and All-ACC recognition. Last year, Schroter appeared in all 14 games and consistently drew the assignment of defending UVA opponents’ top attackman. He finished the year with 22 ground balls and 17 caused turnovers. Schroter represented the Cavaliers on this year’s preseason All-ACC team and was named a third-team preseason All-American by USA Lacrosse.

Players not named to this Tewaaraton Watch List will have opportunities to play their way into a spot as the season progresses. Watch List additions will be announced on March 5 and March 26, before the field will be narrowed to 25 men’s and 25 women’s nominees on April 16.

Five men’s and five women’s finalists will be announced in early May. Tewaaraton Award recipients will be chosen after the conclusion of the collegiate lacrosse season, when winners will be announced live on May 28 at the Tewaaraton Ceremony in Washington, D.C.

Up next, No. 13 Virginia (1-0) travels to No. 8 Richmond (1-0) on Saturday (Feb. 14) for its first road test. Opening faceoff from Robins Stadium is set for noon on ESPN+ and will be broadcast on WINA (98.9 FM/1070 AM).

About The Tewaaraton Foundation

The Tewaaraton Award is recognized as the preeminent lacrosse award, annually honoring the top male and female college lacrosse player in the United States. Founded at the University Club of Washington, D.C., the award was first presented in 2001 with permission from the Mohawk Nation Council of Elders. “Tewaaraton” is the Mohawk word for lacrosse, and The Tewaaraton Award symbolizes lacrosse’s Native American Heritage. The Tewaaraton Foundation ensures the integrity of the selection process and advances the mission of the Foundation. Each year, The Tewaaraton Foundation presents two scholarships to students from the Haudenosaunee Confederacy – the Mohawk, Cayuga, Oneida, Onondaga, Seneca, and Tuscarora Nations.