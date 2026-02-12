Cavaliers Poised for Big Weekend of Competition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field teams are set to compete at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational in Boston, Mass., Darius Dixon Invitational in Lynchburg, Va., Tiger Paw Invitational in Clemson, S.C., and Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark. on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 13-14.

How to Follow

Information for live stream for all four meets with subscription can be found below. Fans can also follow the action through a live results link posted to VirginiaSports.com and live updates posted to the team’s official Twitter account (@UVAtfcc).

David Hemery Valentine Invitational

Schedule of Events

Live Results

Live Stream



Darius Dixon Invitational

Schedule of Events

Live Results

Live Stream

Tiger Paw Invitational

Schedule of Events

Live Results

Live Stream



Tyson Invitational

Schedule of Events

Live Results

Live Stream



On the Horizon

The Cavaliers will continue the indoor season as the team travels back to Fayetteville, Ark. for the Arkansas Qualifier on Friday, Feb. 20 and Blacksburg, Va. for the VT Challenge on Saturday, Feb. 21.