No. 1 Virginia Set to Compete in ITA Indoors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 1 Virginia men's tennis team is set to compete in the ITA National Team Indoor Championship beginning this weekend in Dallas, Texas.

ITA Indoors is a five day tournament comprised of 16 of the top men's teams in the country competing for an indoor national championship. Preliminary and consolation matches are held Friday through Sunday (Feb. 13-15) in Dallas and Waco, Texas. The semifinals will be played on Monday, Feb. 16, and the championship match will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 17 at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex in Dallas.

The Cavaliers (6-1) open play on Friday (Feb. 13) against No. 16 Clemson (3-2) at 4:30 p.m.

Virginia will then face either No. 23 Florida or No. 6 Mississippi State on Saturday.

VIRGINIA AT ITA INDOORS

The Cavaliers punched their ticket to ITA Indoors by picking up a 4-1 win over Indiana and a 4-0 victory over Michigan in ITA Kickoff Weekend matches in Charlottesville in January.

The Cavaliers have won six ITA National Team Indoor Championships, including four straight from 2008 to 2011 and most recently in 2017 when the tournament was held in Charlottesville.

Last season, Virginia went 2-1 in the tournament. After beating Michigan 4-2 in the opening round, the Cavaliers fell to No. 3 Texas in the quarterfinals and closed the weekend with a 4-1 win over NC State in the consolation draw.

CAVALIER NOTES