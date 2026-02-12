No. 1 Virginia Set to Compete in ITA Indoors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 1 Virginia men's tennis team is set to compete in the ITA National Team Indoor Championship beginning this weekend in Dallas, Texas.
ITA Indoors is a five day tournament comprised of 16 of the top men's teams in the country competing for an indoor national championship. Preliminary and consolation matches are held Friday through Sunday (Feb. 13-15) in Dallas and Waco, Texas. The semifinals will be played on Monday, Feb. 16, and the championship match will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 17 at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex in Dallas.
The Cavaliers (6-1) open play on Friday (Feb. 13) against No. 16 Clemson (3-2) at 4:30 p.m.
Virginia will then face either No. 23 Florida or No. 6 Mississippi State on Saturday.
VIRGINIA AT ITA INDOORS
- The Cavaliers punched their ticket to ITA Indoors by picking up a 4-1 win over Indiana and a 4-0 victory over Michigan in ITA Kickoff Weekend matches in Charlottesville in January.
- The Cavaliers have won six ITA National Team Indoor Championships, including four straight from 2008 to 2011 and most recently in 2017 when the tournament was held in Charlottesville.
- Last season, Virginia went 2-1 in the tournament. After beating Michigan 4-2 in the opening round, the Cavaliers fell to No. 3 Texas in the quarterfinals and closed the weekend with a 4-1 win over NC State in the consolation draw.
CAVALIER NOTES
- The Cavaliers are at the top of the latest ITA Team Rankings, reclaiming the No. 1 spot for the first time since January of 2024. Virginia began the dual match season at No. 5 and climbed to No. 2 prior to ITA Kickoff Weekend before being announced as No. 1 on February 4th.
- Virginia enters the tournament with a 6-1 record. The Cavaliers opened the season with two top-five wins at No. 3 TCU and No. 2 Texas, topped Indiana and Michigan in ITA Kickoff Weekend action and then tacked on wins over No. 12 Columbia and Vanderbilt. Last Saturday (Feb. 7), Virginia was handed its first loss of the season by No. 2 Ohio State in a marquee matchup at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center.
- Senior Dylan Dietrich is currently a career-high No. 2 in the ITA singles rankings. He is a perfect 6-0 in dual match play with five ranked wins, including over TCU's No. 6 Duncan Chan, Michigan's No. 7 Max Dahlin and Ohio State's No. 13 Aidan Kim.
- Sophomore Keegan Rice is at a career high in ITA singles rankings as well, claiming the No. 15 spot with a 4-1 mark to start the season.
- Sophomore Jangjun Kim also appears in the ITA singles rankings, sitting at No. 81 with a 5-2 record.
- NCAA Doubles Champions pair senior Måns Dahlberg and Dietrich are currently No. 2 in ITA doubles rankings.
- The Cavaliers' most frequent one doubles pairing Dahlberg and Kim are ranked No. 23 with a 3-1 mark, while two doubles Dietrich and sophomore Stiles Brockett are No. 45 and 5-0. Duo Kim and Rice are at No. 76.