No. 5 Virginia Opens MASC Championship Play Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 5 Virginia men's squash team (10-3) will be competing for the Holley Cup in the 2026 Mid-Atlantic Squash Conference Championships hosted this weekend (Feb. 13-15) at the McArthur Squash Center.
The six teams of the MASC are broken up into two pools, with preliminary play set for Friday and Saturday. The winners of Pools A and B will play for the championship on Sunday at 12 p.m., and there will be 3/4 playoff and a 5/6 playoff as well.
VIRGINIA MATCH TIMES
- Friday, 6:30 p.m. vs. No. 25 Dickinson
- Saturday, 4 p.m. vs. No. 19 Franklin & Marshall
HOW TO FOLLOW
- Live scoring and live streams will be available for the matches.
- The full tournament schedule is available here.
CAVALIER NOTES
- Juniors Dylan Moran and Krishna Mishra are tied for the team lead in wins with ten apiece.
- Sophomore Juan Jose Torres Lara and freshman Juan Irisarri follow closely behind with nine wins each. Torres Lara boasts an undefeated 9-0 mark at position two, while Irisarri is 9-3 at the top of the ladder.
- The Cavaliers went 3-1 in the month of January, picking up three top-20 ranked wins over No. 8 Princeton, No. 11 Tufts and No. 19 Western Ontario. Virginia fell 6-3 to Drexel in Philadephia for its only loss of the month.
- Virginia has not played either Dickinson or Franklin & Marshall this season.
- The Cavaliers are 9-1 all-time against Dickinson, with their lone loss in the first-ever meeting of the teams in 2017. Virginia is a perfect 10-0 against Franklin & Marshall.
- Virginia has won four of the last six MASC Championships, facing Drexel in each of the last four finals. UVA fell to Drexel 5-4 in the final of last year's Holley Cup.
UP NEXT
- The Cavaliers conclude their regular season with a matchup against Trinity on Saturday (Feb. 21) at 1 p.m. at SquashSmarts in Philadelphia.