No. 5 Virginia Opens MASC Championship Play Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 5 Virginia men's squash team (10-3) will be competing for the Holley Cup in the 2026 Mid-Atlantic Squash Conference Championships hosted this weekend (Feb. 13-15) at the McArthur Squash Center.

The six teams of the MASC are broken up into two pools, with preliminary play set for Friday and Saturday. The winners of Pools A and B will play for the championship on Sunday at 12 p.m., and there will be 3/4 playoff and a 5/6 playoff as well.

VIRGINIA MATCH TIMES

Friday, 6:30 p.m. vs. No. 25 Dickinson

Saturday, 4 p.m. vs. No. 19 Franklin & Marshall

HOW TO FOLLOW

Live scoring and live streams will be available for the matches.

The full tournament schedule is available here.

CAVALIER NOTES

Juniors Dylan Moran and Krishna Mishra are tied for the team lead in wins with ten apiece.

Sophomore Juan Jose Torres Lara and freshman Juan Irisarri follow closely behind with nine wins each. Torres Lara boasts an undefeated 9-0 mark at position two, while Irisarri is 9-3 at the top of the ladder.

The Cavaliers went 3-1 in the month of January, picking up three top-20 ranked wins over No. 8 Princeton, No. 11 Tufts and No. 19 Western Ontario. Virginia fell 6-3 to Drexel in Philadephia for its only loss of the month.

Virginia has not played either Dickinson or Franklin & Marshall this season.

The Cavaliers are 9-1 all-time against Dickinson, with their lone loss in the first-ever meeting of the teams in 2017. Virginia is a perfect 10-0 against Franklin & Marshall.

Virginia has won four of the last six MASC Championships, facing Drexel in each of the last four finals. UVA fell to Drexel 5-4 in the final of last year's Holley Cup.

UP NEXT