No. 5 Virginia Playing for MASC Title This Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 5 Virginia women’s squash team (9-3) will be competing for the Gaynor Cup in the 2026 Mid-Atlantic Squash Conference Championships hosted this weekend (Feb. 13-15) at the McArthur Squash Center.

The six teams of the MASC are broken up into two pools, with preliminary play set for Friday and Saturday. The winners of Pools A and B will play for the championship on Sunday at 10 a.m., and there will be 3/4 playoff and a 5/6 playoff as well.

VIRGINIA MATCH TIMES

Friday, 4:30 p.m. vs. No. 23 Dickinson

Saturday, 2 p.m. vs. No. 12 Drexel

HOW TO FOLLOW

Live scoring and live streams will be available for the matches.

The full tournament schedule is available here.

CAVALIER NOTES

Senior Lina Tammam and sophomore Maryam Mian are tied for the team lead in wins with eight apiece.

Freshman Charlotte Pastel, junior Clare Minnis, sophomore Claire Pellegrino and sophomore Ana Quijano follow closely with seven wins each.

The Cavaliers are riding a three-match win streak into the tournament, posting wins over No. 11 Tufts, No. 9 Drexel and No. 15 Georgetown in January.

In their earlier matchup this season, the Cavaliers downed Drexel 6-3 in Philadelphia. Virginia has not played Dickinson this season.

The Cavaliers are an undefeated 11-0 all-time against Dickinson in the series dating to 2017. Virginia is 5-7 all-time against Drexel and have won the last five consecutive meetings.

Virginia is looking for its second conference title after winning the first-ever championship in 2019.

UVA fell to Stanford in the final of last year's Gaynor Cup.

