No. 5 Virginia Playing for MASC Title This Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 5 Virginia women’s squash team (9-3) will be competing for the Gaynor Cup in the 2026 Mid-Atlantic Squash Conference Championships hosted this weekend (Feb. 13-15) at the McArthur Squash Center.
The six teams of the MASC are broken up into two pools, with preliminary play set for Friday and Saturday. The winners of Pools A and B will play for the championship on Sunday at 10 a.m., and there will be 3/4 playoff and a 5/6 playoff as well.
VIRGINIA MATCH TIMES
- Friday, 4:30 p.m. vs. No. 23 Dickinson
- Saturday, 2 p.m. vs. No. 12 Drexel
HOW TO FOLLOW
- Live scoring and live streams will be available for the matches.
- The full tournament schedule is available here.
CAVALIER NOTES
- Senior Lina Tammam and sophomore Maryam Mian are tied for the team lead in wins with eight apiece.
- Freshman Charlotte Pastel, junior Clare Minnis, sophomore Claire Pellegrino and sophomore Ana Quijano follow closely with seven wins each.
- The Cavaliers are riding a three-match win streak into the tournament, posting wins over No. 11 Tufts, No. 9 Drexel and No. 15 Georgetown in January.
- In their earlier matchup this season, the Cavaliers downed Drexel 6-3 in Philadelphia. Virginia has not played Dickinson this season.
- The Cavaliers are an undefeated 11-0 all-time against Dickinson in the series dating to 2017. Virginia is 5-7 all-time against Drexel and have won the last five consecutive meetings.
- Virginia is looking for its second conference title after winning the first-ever championship in 2019.
- UVA fell to Stanford in the final of last year's Gaynor Cup.
UP NEXT
- The Cavaliers conclude their regular season with a matchup against Trinity on Saturday (Feb. 21) at 1 p.m. at SquashSmarts in Philadelphia.