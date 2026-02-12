Virginia Hosts Delaware State Before Traveling To Longwood Tournament

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia softball team (4-1) is set for five games this weekend, beginning with a single game at home against Delaware State (0-0) on Friday (Feb. 13) before heading south for four games at the Longwood Lancer Tournament.
First pitch for Friday’s game against the Hornets is set for 1 p.m. at Palmer Park. Admission to all regular-season home games at Palmer Park is free for the 2026 season.
HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION
Friday’s game against Delaware State will be streamed on ACCNX which is available at ESPN.com and through the ESPN app. There is no stream for the weekend tournament at Longwood. Live stats are available for all games this weekend and linked at VirginiaSports.com.
Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVASoftball).
NOTING THE HOOS
• Virginia enters the week at 4-1 after a successful first weekend at the Kickin’ Chicken Classic hosted by Coastal Carolina with wins over No. 9 Arkansas and Akron and a pair of wins over Coastal Carolina
- Senior LHP Courtney Layne had a stellar first week, posting a 0.55 ERA with 16 strikeouts and a .116 batting average against went 2-0 with a complete-game against No. 9 Arkansas and relief win over Coastal Carolina
- Junior 1B Macee Eaton performed well at the plate, hitting .471 with two home runs and seven RBI - she drove in the final three runs in the Hoos 4-2 win over No. 9 Arkansas and three in the 10-2 win over Coastal
- Two Hoos hit their first collegiate home runs with Kassidy Hudson delivering a home run in UVA’s first game against the Razorbacks, while Alex Call homered in the first game against the Chanticleers
- Five of the seven Virginia newcomers made their collegiate debuts on opening weekend with Jaiden Griffith, Hannah Weismer, Taylor Smith, Addison Reasor and Hannah Tober all seeing action at the tournament
- Griffith, Weismer and Smith all made starts for the Hoos, while Reasor and Tober both came off the bench
- Eden Bigham continued to perform in the circle, going 2-0 on the week with wins over Coastal Carolina and Akron as she struck out 13 and walked only two through her two starts at the weekend tournament
- The Cavaliers return 16 players from last year’s squad, including second team All-America selection Jade Hylton and three NFCA All-Region selections in Eden Bigham, Bella Cabral and Macee Eaton
- Virginia welcomes a freshman class of seven players that includes four players ranked among the top 100 recruits and two Gatorade Players of the Year in Karly Meredith and Taylor Smith
- Jaiden Griffith was named to the D1Softball Top 100 Freshmen list, while the trio of Meredith, Smith and Hannah Weismer were named to the Softball America Freshmen To Watch list
ON DECK FOR VIRGINIA
Virginia will return home next week to host the Mizuno Classic (Feb. 19-22) with games against Maryland, Ohio State and Delaware.