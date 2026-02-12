Virginia Hosts Delaware State Before Traveling To Longwood Tournament

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia softball team (4-1) is set for five games this weekend, beginning with a single game at home against Delaware State (0-0) on Friday (Feb. 13) before heading south for four games at the Longwood Lancer Tournament.



First pitch for Friday’s game against the Hornets is set for 1 p.m. at Palmer Park. Admission to all regular-season home games at Palmer Park is free for the 2026 season.



HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

Friday’s game against Delaware State will be streamed on ACCNX which is available at ESPN.com and through the ESPN app. There is no stream for the weekend tournament at Longwood. Live stats are available for all games this weekend and linked at VirginiaSports.com.



Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVASoftball).



NOTING THE HOOS

• Virginia enters the week at 4-1 after a successful first weekend at the Kickin’ Chicken Classic hosted by Coastal Carolina with wins over No. 9 Arkansas and Akron and a pair of wins over Coastal Carolina