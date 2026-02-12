White Named to State Farm 3-Point Watchlist

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia’s Jacari White has been selected to the E*TRADE Men’s 3-Point contest watchlist as part of the 37th annual State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Friday, April 3.

The event will be broadcast nationally on ESPN on Sunday (April 5). White leads UVA in 3-point shooting at 44.6%. He ranks 13th in the ACC at 2.2 made 3-pointers per game. White went 7 of 7 from 3-point range against Dayton (Dec. 6) en route to his school record of 12 consecutive made 3-pointers. White drilled five 3-pointers in UVA’s 61-48 win at Florida State (Feb. 10).

The State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships invites a collection of the nation’s elite men’s and women’s college basketball players to compete for slam dunk and 3-point shooting bragging rights. The night features the yearly Slam Dunk Championship, the E*TRADE Men’s 3-Point Championship, the Celsius Women’s 3-Point Championship and the team shootout.

The winners of the Men’s and Women’s 3-Point Championships will then compete in the Skechers Battle of the Champions. It will be the seventh time Indianapolis has played host to the event, and the third time the annual competition will take place at Hinkle Fieldhouse, the home of the Butler Bulldogs.

Participants in the State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships have included some of basketball’s greats and legendary lottery picks, including Gary Payton, Steve Nash, Cappie Pondexter and Odyssey Sims, to unforgettable tournament superstars from recent history like Kris Jenkins, Jack Gohlke, Dyaisha Fair and Ariel Atkins.

Tickets for the 2026 State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships start at $29 and are now on sale by visiting here.

A complete roster of participants in the 2026 State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships will be released in the days leading up to the event.

For more information, visitCollegeSlam.com, follow us on Twitter(@CollegeSLAM) and Instagram (@College_Slam).