No. 24 Virginia Powers Past Hornets In 20-0 Victory

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The offense came out firing on all cylinders on Friday (Feb. 13) as No. 24 Virginia (5-1) raced to a 20-0 victory in five innings over Delaware State (0-1) at Palmer Park.
HOW IT HAPPENED
Virginia got off to a quick start with a leadoff walk and stolen base from Jade Hylton. Kassidy Hudson followed with a single up the middle and took second on the throw in as she and Hylton traded places on the basepath. Macee Eaton walked and Bella Cabral doubled to right center to make it 2-0. A walk of Alex Call loaded the bases for Madison Greene who delivered a two-RBI single to right and the scoring was on.
The Cavaliers sent 17 batters to the plate in the opening frame for a 13-run inning.
Virginia added seven more runs in the second, including a three-run home run from Reagan Hickey to push the lead out to 20-0. That margin would hold as the trio of Ava Hodges, Taylor Smith and Julia Cuozzo would handle things in the circle.
Taylor Smith (1-0) picked up the victory, striking out four in 2.0 scoreless innings of relief. She did not allow a hit in the outing.
Rhyannon Stanley (0-1) took the loss, allowing six runs on three hits with three walks in the start.
NOTING THE HOOS
- The 20 runs is the most scored by UVA since scoring 27 against Coppin State (3/30/96).
- Madison Greene went 3-for-3 with a career-high five RBI to pace the offensive onslaught.
- Reagan Hickey hit her first collegiate home run and drove in four RBI for the afternoon.
- Five different Cavaliers had double-digit RBI in the outing: Greene, Hickey, Bella Cabral and Macee Eaton.
- The 13-run first inning is the most in an inning since a 13-run inning vs. Seton Hall last season (3/1/25).
FROM HEAD COACH JOANNA HARDIN
“The team came out ready to go. They were really focused, clear on the plan at the plate and the pitching staff knew what they needed to execute. I’m proud of everyone the effort, everyone getting an opportunity to contribute and staying locked in. Sometimes when the score gets lopsided it can be easy to lose focus. We’re really proud of how they competed across the board.”
UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS
Virginia heads to Longwood for the Longwood Invitational where the Cavaliers will play two games on Saturday (Feb. 14). The Hoos will face Longwood at 12:30 p.m. and then play Toledo at 3 p.m. Tournament play is slated to continue with two more games on Sunday.