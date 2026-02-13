No. 24 Virginia Powers Past Hornets In 20-0 Victory

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The offense came out firing on all cylinders on Friday (Feb. 13) as No. 24 Virginia (5-1) raced to a 20-0 victory in five innings over Delaware State (0-1) at Palmer Park.



HOW IT HAPPENED

Virginia got off to a quick start with a leadoff walk and stolen base from Jade Hylton. Kassidy Hudson followed with a single up the middle and took second on the throw in as she and Hylton traded places on the basepath. Macee Eaton walked and Bella Cabral doubled to right center to make it 2-0. A walk of Alex Call loaded the bases for Madison Greene who delivered a two-RBI single to right and the scoring was on.



The Cavaliers sent 17 batters to the plate in the opening frame for a 13-run inning.



Virginia added seven more runs in the second, including a three-run home run from Reagan Hickey to push the lead out to 20-0. That margin would hold as the trio of Ava Hodges, Taylor Smith and Julia Cuozzo would handle things in the circle.

Taylor Smith (1-0) picked up the victory, striking out four in 2.0 scoreless innings of relief. She did not allow a hit in the outing.



Rhyannon Stanley (0-1) took the loss, allowing six runs on three hits with three walks in the start.



