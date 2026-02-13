Virginia-Virginia Tech Game on Saturday, March 7 Moved to Noon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Game time for the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash between Virginia and Virginia Tech on Saturday, March 7 at John Paul Jones Arena has been moved to Noon. The game was originally scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. The ACC contest will be televised on The CW and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network.

Single-game, group and mini-plan tickets are on sale at uvatix.com. The Pick 2 Plan features one weekend game (Miami or Virginia Tech) and one weekday game (NC State or Wake Forest). The Pick 2 Plan packages start at $110, and can be purchased online, or by contacting the UVA Ticket Sales Team at (434) 924-8821 (Ext. 1).