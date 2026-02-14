Big Inning Propels Virginia Over Wagner On Opening Day

Big Inning Propels Virginia Over Wagner On Opening DayBig Inning Propels Virginia Over Wagner On Opening Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – On the opening day of the 2026 season, the Virginia baseball team (1-0) rode a seven-run sixth inning to topple the Wagner Seahawks (0-1) by a score of 13-7 on Friday (Feb.13) at Disharoon Park.

 

The win marked the first win of the Chris Pollard era and moves UVA to 8-2 in season openers since 2016.

 

In his Virginia debut, Lucas Hartman picked up the win for the Cavaliers. The NCBWA Stopper of the Year Watch List member allowed two unearned runs and fanned three batters over three innings of work. Out of the bullpen, Joe Colucci and Noah Yoder combined for three shutout innings in relief.

 

Sam Harris paced the Cavalier attack in this debut, going 4-for-6 with two RBIs and two runs scored. The top of the lineup set the tone on Opening Day with Eric Becker and AJ Gracia walking and scoring a combined five times. At the bottom of the lineup, Aiden Harris and Zach Jackson each hit their first home run of the season.

HOW IT HAPPENED  

  • After UVA starter Henry Zatkowski left the bases loaded in the top of the first, Virginia plated four runs in the home half of the frame, highlighted by a Gracia RBI single that scored Becker.
  • Wagner took its first lead of the day when the Seahawks scratched across five runs in the second.
  • Following a scoreless third, Virginia tied the game in the home half of the fourth when Becker came home to score on an RBI single to right off the bat of Sam Harris.
  • Wagner answered in the top of the sixth with a pair of runs to regain the upper hand at 7-6.
  • Not to be outdone in the bottom of the inning, the Cavaliers exploded for seven runs, including a three-run blast from Aiden Harris and a solo shot from Jackson.
  • Following the big inning, the Virginia relief duo of Hartman and Noah Yoder allowed only four baserunners over the final three innings of work to secure the first win of the season.

 ADDITIONAL NOTES

  • UVA Improves to 52-16-1 in games played on Opening Weekend since 2004.
  • Chris Pollard becomes the third straight Virginia head to win his debut.
  • Eight of the nine batters in the UVA starting lineup recorded a hit on Friday.
  • Despite being dealt a no-decision, Zatkowski struck out six batters, one off his career high.

UP NEXT

Virginia will close out Opening Weekend on Saturday with a doubleheader against Wagner. The doubleheader is slated to get underway at noon and both games will be streamed on ACCNX.