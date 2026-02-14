Big Inning Propels Virginia Over Wagner On Opening Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – On the opening day of the 2026 season, the Virginia baseball team (1-0) rode a seven-run sixth inning to topple the Wagner Seahawks (0-1) by a score of 13-7 on Friday (Feb.13) at Disharoon Park.

The win marked the first win of the Chris Pollard era and moves UVA to 8-2 in season openers since 2016.

In his Virginia debut, Lucas Hartman picked up the win for the Cavaliers. The NCBWA Stopper of the Year Watch List member allowed two unearned runs and fanned three batters over three innings of work. Out of the bullpen, Joe Colucci and Noah Yoder combined for three shutout innings in relief.

Sam Harris paced the Cavalier attack in this debut, going 4-for-6 with two RBIs and two runs scored. The top of the lineup set the tone on Opening Day with Eric Becker and AJ Gracia walking and scoring a combined five times. At the bottom of the lineup, Aiden Harris and Zach Jackson each hit their first home run of the season.