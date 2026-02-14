Cavaliers Conclude West Coast Trip at Stanford Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (17-8, 9-5 ACC) is set to travel to Stanford (16-10, 5-8 ACC) on Sunday (Feb. 15). Tipoff from Maples Arena is set for 2 p.m. ET on The CW.
For Openers
- Virginia is averaging 76.3 points per game and limiting opposition to 62.4 ppg.
- UVA ranks No. 12 in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with 18.3 assists per game.
- Virginia is in its 53rd season of women’s basketball sporting a 1,010-572 (.638) record.
Series History
- The Cavaliers trail the all-time series with Stanford 2-3
- Virginia is 1-0 on the road against Stanford
- The Cavaliers have won both games played on campus sites in a series that dates back to the 1986-87 season
- Each of Virginia’s three losses to Stanford came in the NCAA Tournament, including a pair of defeats in the Final Four (1990, 1992)
- Virginia snapped a three-game losing streak to the Cardinal last season with an 89-69 victory in its final game at JPJ in 2024-25
- Kymora Johnson’s 33-points led the Cavaliers as she became the 37th Cavalier to record 1,000 career points.
Playing in California
- Virginia’s meeting with Stanford will mark its 18th game played in the Golden State
- Virginia is 12-5 when playing in the state of California
- The 2025-26 season marks the first time Virginia has tipped off in the Golden State since 2019 when the team split a pair of meetings between USC and Cal State-Northridge
- The Cavaliers have played four NCAA tournament games in California including a Final Four appearance against Stanford in 1992 (Los Angeles)
Johnson’s Statistical Milestones
- Kymora Johnson has connected on 73 three-pointers to set a single-season program record.
- Johnson has made 201 career three-pointers chasing Tora Suber’s program record of 220.
- She set a UVA single-game record with 10 three pointers in a win over Winthrop (Dec. 20)
- Johnson ranks No. 18 in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with 73 three-pointers this season
- Johnson surpassed 1,500 career points in an 81-70 win over Notre Dame (Feb. 8)
Last Time Out
- Virginia suffered a 64-58 defeat at California on Thursday (Feb. 12)
- After trailing by 16 points at the half, UVA rallied to pull within a pair late in the game, but it wasn’t enough to earn the victory.
- Tabitha Amanze led the team with 14 points while pulling down four rebounds and blocking a pair of shots.
- Sa’Myah Smith scored 11 points while pulling down four rebounds
- Kymora Johnson rounded out a trio of Cavaliers in double figures with 10 points, eight assists and five rebounds
- Cal’s Sakima Walker led all players with 20 points on 7-for-10 shooting while recording 10 rebounds.
Block Party
- The Cavaliers lead NCAA Division I with 7.3 blocks per game.
- The Cavaliers have blocked at least 10 shots in four different games this season (Georgia Tech, FSU, Howard, UMES, and Morgan St.)
- Tabitha Amanze leads Virginia with 38 blocks on the season. Eight different Cavaliers are up to double-figures in blocks on the season.
- Caitlin Weimar blocked six shots in the first half at Georgia Tech, one shy of her career-high.
Crash the Glass
- The Cavaliers are sixth in NCAA Division I and lead the ACC in rebounding margin with a mark of 11.2
- Virginia ranks 27th in Division I and second in the ACC with 15.2 offensive rebounds per game
- Weimar leads the team with 66 offensive boards on the season while Amanze has pulled down 64.
Dropping Dimes
- Virginia ranks No. 12 in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with 18.3 assists per game as a team.
- The Cavaliers have recorded 20+ assists on eight occasions this season and posted 18+ assists 14 times as a team.
- Kymora Johnson ranks No. 10 in Division I and leads the ACC averaging 6.3 assists per game.
- With 515 career assists, Johnson ranks fifth in program history.
- She has registered at least five assists in 21 of UVA’s 25 games this season
- She recorded a season-high 11 assists against FSU.
Preseason Honors
- Virginia’s Kymora Johnson and Sa’Myah Smith picked up preseason honors at the conference and national level.
- Johnson was named to the Wooden Award Watchlist, Naismith Player of the Year Trophy Preseason Watch List, the Nancy Lieberman Preseason Watch List and a first-team All-ACC Selection. She was also ranked No. 15 on ESPN’s preseason top-25 players in women’s college basketball.
- Smith was named to the Katrina McClain Award Preseason Watch List, which honors the nation’s best power forward.
On the Horizon
- The Cavaliers travel to No. 9 Louisville on Sunday (Feb. 22). Tipoff from KFC Yum! Center is set for 12 p.m. on the CW.
