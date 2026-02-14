No. 5 Virginia Advances to MASC Championship Final

No. 5 Virginia Advances to MASC Championship FinalNo. 5 Virginia Advances to MASC Championship Final

The Cavaliers swept Drexel 9-0 to advance to Sunday's MASC Championship final.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. –  The No. 5 Virginia women’s squash team (11-3) swept No. 12 Drexel 9-0 on Saturday (Feb. 14) in the final match of pool play at the 2026 Mid-Atlantic Squash Conference Championships hosted at the McArthur Squash Center. 

As the winner of Pool A, Virginia advances to the MASC Championship final set for Sunday (Feb. 15) at 10 a.m. against Stanford.

The Cavaliers surrendered just one game against Drexel, winning eight matches by 3-0 scores.

Freshman Grace Fazzinga posted a dominant win at position seven, dropping just nine points in her 21-minute cruise to victory.

Sophomore Ana Quijano had the most competitive match of the day at eight. After dropping the first game, Quijano won the second game 11-3. She then battled to an epic finish, taking the third game 18-16 and the fourth 14-12.

CAVALIER NOTES

  • Sophomore Maryam Mian leads the team in wins with ten.
  • Sophomore Anna Shumway recorded her first win of the season with her 12-10, 11-5, 11-9 victory at position nine.
  • This is the second time the Cavaliers have defeated Drexel this season. In their earlier matchup, the Cavaliers downed the Dragons 6-3 in Philadelphia.
  • The Cavaliers faced Stanford in last year's final, falling 7-2 to the Cardinal. The two teams have not met yet this season. 

 

UP NEXT

  • Virginia will be competing against Stanford for the Gaynor Cup in the 2026 Mid-Atlantic Squash Conference Championship final on Sunday (Feb. 15) at 10 a.m. at the McArthur Squash Center.

#5 Virginia 9, #12 Drexel 0

1 | Charlotte Pastel (VA) def. Moa Bonnemark (DU) 11-3, 11-7, 11-6
2 | Lina Tammam (VA) def. Emilia Falconi (DU) 11-5, 11-5, 11-6
3 | Maria Min (VA) def. Luciana Castillo (DU) 11-9, 11-6, 11-6
4 | Clare Minnis (VA) def. Nóra Juhász (DU) 11-6, 11-4, 11-3
5 | Maryam Mian (VA) def. Awande Malinga (DU) 11-9, 13-11, 11-7
6 | Nina Hashmi (VA) def. Lijana Sultana (DU) 11-8, 11-8, 11-8
7 | Grace Fazzinga (VA) def. Claudia Adam (DU) 11-2, 11-6, 11-1
8 | Ana Quijano (VA) def. Ariyan Irani (DU) 3-11, 11-3, 18-16, 14-12
9 | Anna Shumway (VA) def. Raya Singh (DU) 12-10, 11-5, 11-9
Exh. | Piper Giovine (VA) def. Maddison Laine (DU) 5-11, 11-8, 11-5, 11-2