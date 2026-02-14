No. 5 Virginia Advances to MASC Championship Final

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 5 Virginia women’s squash team (11-3) swept No. 12 Drexel 9-0 on Saturday (Feb. 14) in the final match of pool play at the 2026 Mid-Atlantic Squash Conference Championships hosted at the McArthur Squash Center.



As the winner of Pool A, Virginia advances to the MASC Championship final set for Sunday (Feb. 15) at 10 a.m. against Stanford.

The Cavaliers surrendered just one game against Drexel, winning eight matches by 3-0 scores.

Freshman Grace Fazzinga posted a dominant win at position seven, dropping just nine points in her 21-minute cruise to victory.

Sophomore Ana Quijano had the most competitive match of the day at eight. After dropping the first game, Quijano won the second game 11-3. She then battled to an epic finish, taking the third game 18-16 and the fourth 14-12.