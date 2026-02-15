Cavaliers Wrap Opening Day at Moon Golf Invitational

MELBOURNE, Fla. – The Virginia women’s golf team is in 17th place after the opening day at Louisville’s Moon Golf Invitational at Suntree Country Club on Sunday (Feb. 15). The Cavaliers combined to shoot 22-over 310.

Izzy Pellot of Mississippi State (-3, 69) is the individual leader after the opening day of competition. Texas A&M leads the team standings after the Aggies combined to shoot 3-under 285.

Remi Bacardi led the Cavaliers shooting 1-over 73 in the first round of competition to tie for 16th on the individual leaderboard. Mira Berglund (+6, 78) tied for 70th while freshman Elsie MacCleery (+7, 79) tied for 75th. Competing as an individual, Miranda Lu placed 50th at 4-over 76.

The teams will play another 18 holes tomorrow (Feb. 16) before wrapping up with the tournament’s final round on Tuesday (Feb. 17).

Team Standings

Pos. Team To Par 1 Texas A&M -3 2 Auburn +4 T3 Texas +5 T3 Florida +5 T3 Wake Forest +5 6 Florida St. +7 7 Mississippi St. +9 8 Duke +10 9 Tennessee +11 T10 Ole Miss +12 T10 Alabama +12 T10 South Carolina +12 13 UCF +13 T14 Louisville +14 T14 LSU +14 16 NC State +18 17 Virginia +22

Virginia Leaders