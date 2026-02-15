No. 5 Virginia Falls to No. 4 Stanford in MASC Championship FinalNo. 5 Virginia Falls to No. 4 Stanford in MASC Championship Final

No. 5 Virginia Falls to No. 4 Stanford in MASC Championship Final

The Cavaliers fell to the Cardinal 7-2 in Sunday's final.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. –  The No. 5 Virginia women’s squash team fell 7-2 to No. 4 Stanford in the final of the Mid-Atlantic Squash Conference Championship on Sunday (Feb. 15) at the McArthur Squash Center.

The Cavaliers (11-4) advanced out of Pool A after sweeping both Dickinson and Drexel, but fell to the Cardinal in the Gaynor Cup final for the third straight year.

Freshman Charlotte Pastel and junior Clare Minnis earned the points for the Cavaliers, Pastel winning in three at the top of the ladder and Minnis battling to a 3-2 victory at position four.

CAVALIER NOTES

  • The Cavaliers advanced to the Gaynor Cup final for the sixth time.
  • Charlotte Pastel improves to 10-3 on the season at position one.
  • Clare Minnis improves to 10-4 on the season at positions three and four.

 

UP NEXT

  • The Cavaliers conclude their regular season with a matchup against Trinity on Saturday (Feb. 21) at 1 p.m. at SquashSmarts in Philadelphia.

#4 Stanford 7, #5 Virginia 2

1 | Charlotte Pastel (VA) def. Amelie Haworth (STAN) 11-4, 11-5, 11-0
2 | Zhi Xuan Goh (STAN) def. Lina Tammam (VA) 8-11, 9-11, 11-6, 11-9, 13-11
3 | Mariana Narvaez Dardon (STAN) def. Maria Min (VA) 9-11, 11-6, 11-6, 11-9
4 | Clare Minnis (VA) def. Riya Shankaran (STAN) 10-12, 11-9, 17-19, 11-6, 11-9
5 | Madison Ho (STAN) def. Maryam Mian (VA) 11-3, 11-8, 11-7
6 | Tiana Parasrampuria (STAN) def. Nina Hashmi (VA) 11-4, 8-11, 11-9, 11-1
7 | Maeve Baker (STAN) def. Grace Fazzinga (VA) 11-7, 11-8, 10-12, 11-4
8 | Valerie Kaitlyn Huang (STAN) def. Ana Quijano (VA) 11-8, 11-8, 14-12
9 | Khushi Kukadia (STAN) def. Anniston Mahaffy (VA) 10-12, 8-11, 11-4, 11-2, 11-7
Exh. | Avery Park (STAN) def. Nili Sprecher (VA) 11-1, 9-11, 11-3, 11-8