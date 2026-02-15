No. 5 Virginia Falls to No. 4 Stanford in MASC Championship Final

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 5 Virginia women’s squash team fell 7-2 to No. 4 Stanford in the final of the Mid-Atlantic Squash Conference Championship on Sunday (Feb. 15) at the McArthur Squash Center.



The Cavaliers (11-4) advanced out of Pool A after sweeping both Dickinson and Drexel, but fell to the Cardinal in the Gaynor Cup final for the third straight year.

Freshman Charlotte Pastel and junior Clare Minnis earned the points for the Cavaliers, Pastel winning in three at the top of the ladder and Minnis battling to a 3-2 victory at position four.