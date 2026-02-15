Virginia Rides Historic Power Surge to Opening Weekend Sweep of Wagner

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – To close out the Opening Weekend of the 2026 season, the Virginia baseball team (3-0) swept a doubleheader against the Wagner Seahawks (0-3) on Saturday (Feb. 14) at Disharoon Park.

The Cavaliers prevailed 25-10 in game one before breaking the program record for runs scored in a game during the 31-8 drumming in the nightcap. UVA’s previous record for runs in a single game came in a 29-2 victory over Niagara in 2007.

Overall, Virginia’s 69 runs over the three-game series are the most by UVA in an opening weekend series this century. Game two’s 27-run margin of victory tied for the largest in program history.