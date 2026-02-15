Virginia Rides Historic Power Surge to Opening Weekend Sweep of Wagner

Virginia Rides Historic Power Surge to Opening Weekend Sweep of WagnerVirginia Rides Historic Power Surge to Opening Weekend Sweep of Wagner

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – To close out the Opening Weekend of the 2026 season, the Virginia baseball team (3-0) swept a doubleheader against the Wagner Seahawks (0-3) on Saturday (Feb. 14) at Disharoon Park.

 

The Cavaliers prevailed 25-10 in game one before breaking the program record for runs scored in a game during the 31-8 drumming in the nightcap. UVA’s previous record for runs in a single game came in a 29-2 victory over Niagara in 2007.

 

Overall, Virginia’s 69 runs over the three-game series are the most by UVA in an opening weekend series this century. Game two’s 27-run margin of victory tied for the largest in program history.

HOW IT HAPPENED – GAME 1

  • The scoring started early for the Cavaliers as Joe Tiroly brought home AJ Gracia and Sam Harris with a two-run single in the bottom of the first. Harrison Didawick scored later in the inning to put Virginia 3-0 after the opening frame.
  • In his first start for UVA, Noah Jouras hit a solo shot in the second to make it a 4-0 contest.
  • UVA added a trio of runs in the third that was highlighted by a Didawick RBI double down the line in right.
  • Wagner tagged the Virginia bullpen for five runs in the fourth before the Cavaliers answered with a 10-run spot in the bottom of the fifth to push the advantage to 17-5.
  • In the sixth, the two squads traded runs, including Will Mahala crushing a ball to right field for the first home run of his collegiate career.
  • Wagner scratched across four more runs in the visiting part of the seventh. In the home half of the frame, back-to-back-to-back RBI singles from JR Holmes, Zach Jackson and Antoino Perrota extended the Virginia edge to 22-10.
  • To secure the series win, Holmes hit a two-run home run. The dinger solidified the 25-10 victory and was the first of Holmes’ career.

HOW IT HAPPENED – GAME 2

  • Wagner opened the nightcap with a grand slam in the top of the first off the bat of Matt Sutera.
  • Virginia got on the board in the bottom of the first thanks to the first of five Wagner errors in the contest.
  • The visiting Seahawks added a pair of runs in the second before Eric Becker and Sam Harris each tallied a two-run double to bring the Cavaliers to within a run at 6-5 with two frames in the books.
  • Another Wagner error that resulted in two more Virginia runs and a Becker RBI single in the bottom of the third gave UVA the lead for good at 8-6.
  • UVA put the game out of reach with a 10-run bottom of the fourth that included a pair of two-run singles from Didawick and Thomas O’Connell.
  • Virginia added two runs in the fifth before another five-spot in the sixth that made it 25-7 heading into the later stages.
  • With a trio of runs already in, Noah Murray smashed a 2-2 pitch for a three-run blast to left that put UVA up 31-7 and set the program record for most runs in a single game.
  • Wagner scratched across one more run in the ninth before Dean Kampschror closed out the historic day with a strikeout.

UP NEXT

Virginia will close out the season-opening homestand on Tuesday with the first midweek of the season against VMI. First pitch is slated for 3 p.m. on ACCNX and WINA (98.9/1070 AM).

 